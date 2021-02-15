Doctors at Great Western Hospital praise it as a series of sins to raise awareness about HIV

The HIT Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin has been praised by doctors at the Great Western Hospital for raising awareness about HIV and helping increase testing across the country, but more needs to be done. There is.

Russell T. Davis’ new show follows the journey of a group of friends in London in the midst of the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

According to the Terrence Higgins Trust, a five-part television series is believed to have boosted testing across the UK after it aired last month.

Dr. Jessica Daniel, a sex and HIV consultant at Great Western Hospital, said: “This is a great show. It’s clearly based on the 80’s and HIV has been very advanced since then.

“I think there were a lot of public health campaigns and publicity about HIV at the time, but the treatment was so good that we couldn’t focus on HIV and couldn’t be at the forefront of everyone. I am concerned about it.

“I think such a show is absolutely great to get everyone’s attention again.”

Of the 36 people over the age of 15 who were HIV positive in Swindon, 13 were diagnosed between 2017 and 2019 and faced an increased risk of death, according to data from the UK Public Health Services.

A late diagnosis is recorded by measuring the strength of a person’s immune system at the time of a positive test result.

According to PHE, many people diagnosed late have been infected for at least three years, increasing the likelihood of premature death.

Numbers reveal that 35% of Swindon’s 5,390 people who used professional sexual health services in 2019 missed the opportunity to be examined in the clinic by not being offered an appointment or declining. did.

Dr. Daniel said: “In the past, I had a problem with a patient in Swindon who had been waiting until the very end to have an HIV test. The sooner the test, the better.

“We encourage everyone to come to the HIV test. It’s very different from what you see in the program, you can do a quick HIV test on the day and get immediate results. They count the results. With the program I’ve been waiting for for a week, that’s not the case anymore.

“If people are worried, you can do the test on the day. You can come to the clinic and you will get all the psychological support that comes with the test.”

HIV is transmitted from person to person through body fluids such as semen and blood and is most commonly caught by unprotected sex.

It cannot be disseminated through everyday contact such as cutlery sharing or kissing.

Dr. Daniel, who has been working at GWH for 11 years, talked about the stigma surrounding HIV.

She states: “Looking at this program, the first people weren’t sure how it would be transmitted, as it was thought to be a gay illness in the 1980s.

“There are these terrible scenes where families die on their own without permission because people didn’t know it was sexually transmitted. You can’t catch HIV from sharing food with them. ..

“And unfortunately, some of the stigma is still stuck in the 80’s. I think the stigma is automatically associated with just the fact that it’s a sexually transmitted disease, but Covid-19 And other infectious diseases such as flu are not so stigmatized. ”

Without treatment, HIV can cause AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). It is a collection of symptoms caused by a weakened immune system that makes you more susceptible to life-threatening illnesses.

“If you are diagnosed with HIV early, your life expectancy is normal because the drug keeps you healthy. If you are taking HIV drugs, you cannot infect others with HIV,” Daniel said. The doctor says.

“The main message is to encourage everyone to test, as it definitely saves lives. Today’s treatment is great, it’s certainly not a death sentence.”

She added: “You can now live a long and happy life, have children, and have unprotected sex with people if you are being treated. To break the stigma surrounding HIV. I think it’s important to send that message. ”

Phoenix Stewart, Community Engagement Manager for Swindon and Wiltshire Ride, said the series “is not embarrassing because we have to do more to talk about the sexual health of everyone.”

He added: “This show is very fascinating and has educated the next generation. We have to look forward to it, which is why it is so important to learn about our history.

“It’s important for us to talk about safe sex and sexuality and ask open and honest questions.”

After talking to members of the LGBTQ + community, Phoenix said he had a complete picture of what the AIDS epidemic was like in the 1980s and how the gay community was treated.

“It’s shocking that people living today have to overcome this and lose friends and family with AIDS,” said a 35-year-old woman.

For more information and support, please visit http://www.swindonsexualhealth.nhs.uk/clinics/.