Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in children, postoperatively





The results of the new research aspirin It should be preferred over warfarin to prevent blood clotting in children undergoing surgery to reshape the heart. The study, led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) and published in The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, influences clinicians in prescribing anticoagulants after the Fontan procedure. From the lower body to the lungs. The Fontan procedure is offered to children born with severe heart defects and allows them to live in one pump heart chamber instead of two. Dr. Chantal Attard of MCRI said that surgery did not completely “repair” the heart, but most people were able to live well into adulthood and live a relatively normal life. It was. However, she said people who had surgery were at increased risk of blood clots. “Blood clots are dangerous because they can cause heart dysfunction and stroke, which is why all patients are given anticoagulants, with warfarin and aspirin being the most common,” she said. “Warfarin can be affected by food, other medications and illnesses, so patients should undergo regular blood tests to ensure that their levels of warfarin are safe.” The study enrolled 121 patients enrolled in the Fontan (ANZ) registry in Australia and New Zealand. Strokes have been found to be common, regardless of which medication the patient took. However, patients taking warfarin had lower bone mineral density and were at increased risk of bleeding. Dr. Attard said the study showed for patients who underwent the Fontan procedure and did not have additional blood coagulation risk factors. Aspirin should be provided more than warfarin. She said the transition to aspirin would also benefit patients and the healthcare system, given the need for regular INR monitoring of warfarin. Approximately 70,000 post-Fontan procedures are alive today, and this number is expected to double within 20 years. Curly Clendening’s son, Rachi, 7, was born in one ventricle and underwent the Fontan procedure two years ago. She said the discovery of aspirin is reassuring because the drug is much easier to manage and benefits other families whose children will need procedures in the future. “Ratchie has been taking warfarin since his surgery and you may have to keep it up with this medicine,” she said. “You should monitor his blood clotting levels with regular finger-stick blood tests at home and be careful of injuries as there is a high probability of bleeding and bruising. “At times when it’s already difficult for the family, this new recommendation will make things a little easier.” Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

