Over 85 years old start receiving Covid vaccination today





Deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine to people over the age of 85 will begin today.

As part of the deployment, people over the age of 85 will receive their first dose from their GP or designated vaccination center.

Over 80 general practitioners in 20 counties will receive approximately 12,000 doses of Pfizer BioNtech vaccine over the next three weeks. Prior to today’s start, about 3,000 GPs and practicing nurses received a batch of vaccines yesterday. This week alone, more than 80,000 vaccines will be given nationwide. This is more than double the weekly average up to this point. 40,000 staff and long-term care facility residents will be vaccinated for the second time, with 25,000 AstraZeneca vaccines given to front-line healthcare professionals. HSE CEO Paul Reed said today is the beginning of a country’s “significant week” in the fight against the virus. Dr. Dennis McCaulejye, chair of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Institution, said he expects a very positive reaction to this development. “When we ask them, they will come,” he said. News talk breakfast. He said the patient was “very enthusiastic” about receiving the first jab. Dr. McCawley said that of the 144 patients in the cohort in his own practice, “zero rejections”. He said he had seen surprising reactions in several clinics so far, and that all patients in this age group responded within three hours of receiving the text about the vaccine. “The clinic is reserved,” he said. He said that either the patient himself or his family was technically “familiar” and responded to the text. About RTÉ Radio Morning Ireland Dr. Shane McKee, founder of the GP Buddy System, which monitors Covid’s cases, said he did not hesitate to treat 110 patients over the age of 85. They are excited and absolutely happy to receive the call, they can’t wait to get it. Dr. McKeogh added that the GP Buddy System noticed a decrease in the number of patients referred to the Covid test. After the high number of Christmas, they recorded an average of 8 to 10 referrals each day, but that number has recently dropped to one case per day, Dr. McKee said. It was. Meanwhile, the government has promised a goal of first doses of the coronavirus vaccine to all people over the age of 70 by mid-May. By Thursday, February 11, more than 261,000 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered nationwide. 171,239 received the first dose and 89,834 received both.

