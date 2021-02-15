Health
British coronavirus mutants found in the United States can be fatal, according to scientists
The· Coronavirus Variant derived from England It has been found in the United States since then and is likely to be more deadly than other versions of the virus, according to an assessment released by British government scientists on Friday.
Scientists say the variant, known as B.1.1.7, is likely to be about 30% to 70% more deadly than the original strain, in studies from multiple databases nationwide. I am.
Scientists have already determined that the variant is probably 30% to 70% more contagious, and Boris Johnson said last month that it “may also be associated with increased mortality.” Tweeted.
New follow-up, Evaluated larger sample size for COVID-19 patientsSeems to confirm those beliefs.
“Analysis of multiple different datasets provides evidence that infection with VOCB 1.1.7 is associated with an increased risk of hospitalization. [sic] And death compared to other forms of viral infection, “the authors conclude.
Highly infectious viruses have reportedly spread to more than 80 countries, including the United States.
Colorado was the first US state to identify mutations. since then, New York, California, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Indiana,and Utah, Above all.
Last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 50 mutated coronavirus strains. Confirmed nationwide
Since then, the number has exceeded 70, and experts warn that the variant may already be widespread nationwide.
According to the CDC, “these variants appear to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may increase the number of cases of COVID-19.” “An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on medical resources, lead to more hospitalizations and potentially more deaths.”
Experts believe that existing coronavirus vaccines are effective against mutants-further studies are being conducted to confirm that assumption, but the CDC add to..
Meanwhile, strict and enhanced compliance with public health mitigation strategies such as vaccination, physical distance, mask use, hand hygiene, quarantine and quarantine to limit and protect the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Is essential to public health. ”
Madeline Farber of Fox News contributed to this report
