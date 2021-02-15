The actual meaning of the new double mask guidance from the CDC





Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – The CDC’s masking guidelines state for the first time that facial coverings protect the wearer as well as those around them. According to the new guidance, when a person wears two masks, their protection can be significantly improved. “The most important form of double masking is when both you and the person you are interacting with are wearing masks. First and foremost, it is that everyone needs to be very careful. “I say,” said Dr. Emily Sickbert Bennett, Director of Infection Prevention at UNC Health. Sickbert-Bennett studied the effects of facial coverings during the pandemic process. “Aerosol scientists, epidemiologists, and data all make it very clear that wearing a mask prevents infection,” she said. A new CDC study found that a surgical mask alone provided about 42% protection. Cloth masks can provide about 44% protection. Wearing a cloth mask over the surgical mask can block 92% of the virus particles. “The lower medical procedure mask is a good filter material, and the upper cloth helps fill the gaps,” says Sickbert-Bennett. Very limited research The guidance is for cloth only on surgical masks. Sickbert-Bennett recommended sticking to the recommendations. “We tested what happens when we put two medical procedure masks on top of each other in an aerosol lab and found that there wasn’t really any additional benefit,” said Sickbert-Bennett. The CDC reported that this was a very limited study. I checked the protection only when the cloth mask was placed on top of the surgical mask and not vice versa. We also do not consider protection when wearing multiple surgical masks or multiple cloths. They also suggest to people not to combine KN95, a cheaper and more accessible version of N95, with other masks. Improve what you already have The CDC recommends the use of mask fitters or braces, as fit is one of the most important attributes. These are accessories that are placed on top of the mask for a snug fit. The CDC said it could help reduce air leaks around the edges of the mask. The CDC said fitters can improve filtration by up to 90%, regardless of mask material. If you don’t have access to any of these, you may be able to use an old shoe store. According to the CDC, fitter or brace alternatives include placing a thin nylon sock material around the neck and pulling it over the mask for a snug fit. The CDC has recommended a “knot and tack” method to prevent the surgical mask from leaking or incorporating as few virus particles as possible. Watch the video above for a tutorial on how to do this. Tie the ear loops of the 3-ply face mask where they will join the edges of the mask

Fold the unwanted material and push it under the edge According to the CDC, two people nearby can use this method to get more than 95% protection for both.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos