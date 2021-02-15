Increasing number of Israelis re-infected with South African covid variant





This week, the Ministry of Health recorded an additional 14 confirmed cases of South African variants in Israel, bringing the total number of such infections to 44, with 124 confirmed contacts and 36 infection chains. Health officials believe the numbers are quite high. In late January, the first Israeli, a 57-year-old man from Central Israel, South African coronavirus strain After returning from a trip to Turkey. In a statement, the Ministry of Health is making efforts to “investigate the extent of outbreaks” in the “triangular” region of northern Israel, which consists of Arab towns and villages whose vaccination deployment is lagging behind other regions. “. Above all, distrust of the central government. Mutations have reached at least 32 countries and have caused panic around the world as countries continue to struggle to advance vaccination campaigns. Israel has vaccinated more than 3.9 million citizens, which is more than 40 percent of the total population of about 9 million. About 2.5 million people are receiving the second dose. Last month, US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech announced the results of lab tests. This has not yet been peer-reviewed, but shows that the co-vaccine is effective against the N501Y mutation found in both. British And South African variants. In a statement, the two companies said the preliminary findings “did not indicate the need for a new vaccine to combat the new mutant strain,” but if a new strain is needed, they will “respond” with a shot update. I am prepared”. Another vaccine, co-developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, a UK and Swedish pharmaceutical company, had minimal effect in preventing mild to moderate covid-19 caused by the first identified variant in South Africa. It was proved. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services for the Israeli Ministry of Health, said there are still many unclear points about the link between vaccine immunity and emerging markets. Coronavirus Although a subspecies, South African strains are considered to be more contagious. “There is still no evidence that either mutant is completely resistant to the vaccine, but there is probably some preliminary evidence that the vaccine is somewhat less effective against the South African mutant,” she said. I told the citizens. Last month’s broadcast station. Coronavirus variants are not enough for vaccination campaigns to stop the wave of more serious infections in the long run, and in the short run, national plans to lift coronavirus restrictions on public life It has spurred global concerns that it could further delay the virus. January 25, Israel Closed only international airport“To prevent the invasion of viral mutations and expedite vaccination campaigns,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that the closure could be extended beyond the February 20 deadline. But as millions of Israelites continue to be vaccinated and the number of new cases diminishes, the government will also allow vaccinated people to enter public spaces such as stadiums and concert halls as soon as possible. We plan to launch the “Green Certificate” program next week. Or a performance venue. On Saturday, we also plan to increase the allocation of immigrants to Ben Gurion Airport to 2,000 per day. At the same time, the government is considering a fifth national blockade prior to the February 25 carnival-like Jewish holiday Prim. This was considered a superspreading event in particular last year. Ultra-Orthodox Israeli. “We don’t want people to stop celebrating their holidays and ruining all their enjoyment, but there’s still great concern,” said Nachman Ash, the emperor of the coronavirus in Israel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos