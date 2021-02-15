Experts reveal which vaccine side effects are more common in people who already have Covid-19





The side effects of vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine are “more common” to those who have already fought the virus, said a professor of epidemiology at King’s College London. Professor Tim Specter spoke to hosts this morning with hosts Amon Holmes and Ruth Langsford to discuss the possibility of lifting the blockade restrictions for many after Britain passed its 15 million vaccination target. However, Professor Specter came up with the idea of ​​quickly warning how the vaccine proved to provide “zero protection” within 12 days of administration in an app study of vaccinated people. I was hesitant. “The first 12 days are very important for recognizing zero protection. During that time, quite a few cases have been reported with infected apps. “Then, after two weeks it drops a bit to 46%, and after three weeks you get two-thirds of the protection.”

Tap to play The video will play automatically soon 8 Cancel Play now Early in the conversation with Eamonn, Professor Spector elaborated on other information that the ZOE app could provide to Kings College regarding the side effects of the virus. He tells Eamonn: “Many people were concerned because the Pfizer vaccine is a very new type of vaccine. Side effects are very low, with less than one in five having systemic side effects.” He then revealed that the potential for side effects with either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines could be “doubled” for those already infected with the virus. “These effects are greater if you’re already using Covid, doubling the risk of a few days of exposure to the weather, headaches, and fever. “But most people have no side effects.” Later, Kings College data continued to show that the side effects of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine were slightly higher than those of the Pfizer vaccine. “So far, we’re looking at AstraZeneca’s. The data are very reassuring, but the side effects from it are slightly higher, but this is also more natural and people like it. “But both look good at the moment.” After receiving the jab for three weeks, Professor Specter then revealed that healthcare professionals have shown a 67% efficacy rating on the Pfizer vaccine. I’ll be back at ITV this morning at 10am on weekdays.

