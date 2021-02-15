Covid Vaccine Phase 2: The program begins in the next phase

Vaccine deployment in the United Kingdom has entered a new phase after more than 15 million people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Deployment in the UK will be officially expanded to a new group on the vaccine priority list. But exactly when do you get the coronavirus vaccine?

The UK government has confirmed that it has achieved its goal of at least one Covid vaccine in 15 million people in the UK. The majority of these individuals were at high risk for the virus. The top priority groups, including those over 70, are clinically very vulnerable and health and social care workers are now invited to receive the first dose of the vaccine. In total, 15,062,189 people received the first dose of the vaccine, and 537,715 also received the second dose. Read more: Matt Hancock excluded the British “vaccine passport” because the jab goal was achieved

This will send a letter recommending that people over the age of 65 and those in basic health between the ages of 16 and 65 receive the first dose of the vaccine. Recipients of the letter can choose where to receive the vaccine from over 100 large vaccination centers or about 200 pharmacy services. Those defined as clinically vulnerable include patients with conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic respiratory illness such as severe asthma. The government now wants all remaining priority groups to be vaccinated by the end of April. This means that the government will have to vaccinate an additional 18.7 million people by the end of April.

With all people over the age of 50 vaccinated, it is expected that other vulnerable groups, such as key workers, will also be vaccinated. Police officers and teachers will probably be vaccinated from late spring. A new clinical trial investigating the efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will soon test children up to 6 years of age. Children and pregnant women were not included in the original vaccine trial, but researchers are now using 300 volunteers to determine whether the coronavirus vaccine provokes a strong immune response in children aged 6 to 17 years. Evaluate. Vaccine trials scheduled to begin this month will be conducted at Oxford University and partner sites in London, Southampton and Bristol. With the exception of children who are clinically very vulnerable, children are not currently on the vaccination priority list, but they may follow the trial.

When do you get the vaccine? If you are eligible to be vaccinated, you will be contacted. However, based on recent vaccination data, a new calculation tool has been created to help you understand when you might be vaccinated. You can see where you are in the vaccine queue Here.. This tool estimates where you are in the queue based on a priority list of nine government groups.

