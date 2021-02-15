What’s New in the UK Covid-19 Vaccination Program





By Monday’s deadline, ministers said they were “on track” to reach the goal of getting first-dose offers to all in the UK in the top four priority groups, including those in the 1970s and above.

In the UK, more than two months after the first jab was given, more than 15 million people have been vaccinated with the Covid vaccine for the first time.

The questions answered about the future of the largest vaccination program in NHS history are: – How many people have been vaccinated so far? The NHS initially contacted the group over 70 and the top four priority groups, including medical and care staff, with the aim of providing jabs to everyone in the group by mid-February. On Sunday, the government said 15 million people in the UK received the first dose. Of the 15,599,904 jabs given in the UK so far, 15,062,189 were the first doses, an increase of 505,362 from the previous day, according to government data up to February 13. Approximately 537,715 doses were the second dose, an increase of 2,846 doses from the figures announced the day before. – When do they take the second dose? The second dose of jab can be delayed for 4-12 weeks. This means that people receiving jabs today may have been vaccinated for the second time in May. People who received the first jab on December 8th, when the first Pfizer vaccine was given, must receive a second dose by March 2nd within a 12-week period. (PA graphics) – What is the priority group? The priority list set by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunity (JCVI) is as follows: 1. Residents of long-term care facilities and their caregivers

2. People over 80 and front-line medical and social welfare workers

3. People over 75 years old

4. People over 70 years old and those who are considered “clinically very vulnerable”

5. People over 65

6. People between the ages of 16 and 64 who are in underlying health at high risk of serious illness or death.

7. People over 60 years old

8.5 People over 5 years old

9. People over 50 – How many of the top four priority groups have been vaccinated? According to NHS England, a total of 93.2% of residents of UK elderly care facilities who are eligible for the first Covid-19 vaccine had been vaccinated by February 7. Residents will be eligible for vaccine if they have not been infected with Covid-19 in the last 28 days. According to NHS England statistics released Thursday, an estimated 91.3% of people over the age of 80 received their first jab by February 7, with 95.6% of 75-79 years and 74.0% of 70-79 years 74 in the UK. .. In Wales, a total of 89.3% of people over the age of 80 receive the first dose, followed by 89.9% of people aged 75-79 and 88.3% of people aged 70-74. The latest figure for long-term care facility residents is 81.4%, and the latest figure for long-term care welfare workers is 84.3%. In Scotland, about 99% of people over the age of 80 in the community receive the first dose, 99% of people aged 75-79 and 78% of people aged 70-74. Approximately 94% of residents of all long-term care facilities receive the first dose. The number of staff in elderly care facilities is 91%, and the number of staff in all long-term care welfare facilities is 79%. As of February 4, 100% of Northern Ireland’s care homes were visited and provided with the first vaccination, 90% of the care homes were visited and the second vaccination was provided. – Which is the next priority group for which the jab will be offered? In the United Kingdom, people aged 65-69 and clinically vulnerable are invited to book a Covid-19 jab as the vaccination program moves to a new stage on Monday. The NHS England has already sent 1.2 million invitations to make reservations for people over the age of 65 and is expected to see similar numbers this week. Even after you had you # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Vaccination, you still need to: ▪️ Follow national restrictions ■ ️Wash your hands regularly ■ ️Cover your face ■ ️Keep a distance More information: https://t.co/B5owWzGRE5 pic.twitter.com/9J5BChaCzF — UK Public Health Services (@PHE_uk) February 10, 2021 The government aims to provide vaccines to an estimated 17 million people in the following five groups by the end of April. – What about other adults and key workers? JCVI has not yet made plans for who should be vaccinated beyond the top nine priority groups. However, Health Minister Matt Hancock has promised that all British adults will be provided with the Covid vaccine by the fall. It is unclear if key workers will be given priority jabs. JCVI is currently discussing what future plans should look like and will make these recommendations by the end of the month. – What does this mean for the NHS? The impact of vaccination programs is not immediately noticeable in the NHS. However, medical services should soon begin to see a significant reduction in hospitalizations. Giving jabs to people in the top nine priority groups is estimated to reduce deaths by up to 99%. (PA graphics) – I have a jab so can I mix it with others? not yet. I don’t know if the vaccine will stop people from getting the virus. Questions were then raised as to how protective they were against the new variants. And after a jab, it takes time for the body to boost immunity – people are not immediately protected. And it is important to get a second jab to get the full protection provided by the vaccine. – I’m over 70 years old, but no jabs have been offered yet. What should i do? The NHS changed the message from “wait until contact” to “contact” and asked people to book a jab. Over 70 years old can be booked from the website https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ Or by calling 119.







