Significant weight loss achieved by semaglutide in obese patients without diabetes





The antidiabetic drug semaglutide is used in combination with diet and exercise to treat under-controlled type 2 diabetes. However, it is currently unclear whether this drug will lead to weight loss in obese non-diabetic patients. Obesity is a major public health concern and is associated with adverse cardiovascular conditions such as dyslipidemia, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and increased mortality. Weight management programs generally focus on reducing calorie intake (due to diet) and increasing energy expenditure (due to exercise), but maintaining weight loss overtime remains difficult. The glucagon-like peptide 1 analog, semaglutide, is approved for the management of type 2 diabetes and for reducing the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with both diabetes and cardiovascular disease. But can this drug play a role in weight loss in patients without overt diabetes? This is a question raised by a team at Northwestern University’s Fineberg School of Medicine in Illinois, which conducted a 68-week randomized placebo-controlled trial in overweight and obese patients. In this study, the body mass index (BMI) of people with one or more weight-related comorbidities, including hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea, or cardiovascular disease but not type 2 diabetes. ) Enrolled more than 30 or 27 patients. Participants were randomized to weekly subcutaneous semaglutide or a corresponding placebo and lifestyle intervention at a dose of 2.4 mg. The initial dose of semaglutide was 0.25 mg for the first 4 weeks and was increased every 4 weeks, so by week 16 all participants received the target dose (ie 2.4 mg). Lifestyle advice included individual counseling sessions every four weeks to help with compliance with a daily shortage of 500 kcal and increased physical activity (150 minutes per week). The primary endpoints were the rate of change in body weight (from baseline) to the end of the study (week 68) and the achievement of at least 5% of body weight. Survey results

In total, 1961 participants were randomized in a 2: 1 ratio to semaglutide (1306) or placebo (655). The average age of patients receiving semaglutide was 46 years (73.1% female), of whom 64.5% had a BMI of 30-40 and 29.3% had a BMI above 40. The most common comorbidities were dyslipidemia (38.2%) and hypertension. (36.1%). Patients assigned to semaglutide showed weight loss after week 4, and by the end of the study, 69.1% of participants assigned to the drug achieved weight loss of 10-15% of their initial body weight. , 32% lost more weight. over 20. This was compared to 12% and 1.7% of patients who received placebo, respectively. The overall average weight loss of those taking semaglutide was -14.9% (p <0.001), compared to -2.4% when taking placebo. The semaglutide group also saw a significant improvement in cardiovascular risk factors compared to placebo. The most common side effects are the gastrointestinal tract (usually nausea, diarrhea, vomiting), which was more common in patients receiving semaglutide, but these are generally mild to moderate severity and continuous treatment. It was solved with. However, more patients taking semaglutide discontinued due to side effects (4.5% vs 0.8%). In their conclusion, the authors reported that semaglutide resulted in substantial and sustained weight loss in people without type 2 diabetes. Quote

Wilding JPH et al. Weekly semaglutide in overweight or obese adults. New Eng J Med 2021 https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2032183

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos