NHS Reveals Next Priority Group to Vaccine Covid-19 in Northern Cumbria





The NHS in northern Cambria provides information on who will be vaccinated next.

The North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group provides information to anyone wondering when they will be invited to vaccinate.

Who will be vaccinated next in northern Cambria? The NHS prioritizes vaccination of those who agree to benefit the most because professionals are at greatest risk. Starting today (February 15th), people in cohorts 5 and 6 are being vaccinated by the NHS. these are: • Cohort 5-Everyone over 65 • Cohort 6-All individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health at high risk of serious illness or death • Local GP vaccination services will be called in both cohorts. People in Cohort 5 may also receive letters from the National Booking Service, offering an alternative option to encourage them to book at a large vaccination center. However, it may be more convenient to wait for the local vaccination service operated by the GP to contact you, as you will need to travel further for vaccination. Anyone in the priority cohort who wants to be vaccinated can do so from the vaccination service of a local general practitioner. Currently, the nearest large-scale vaccination centers are in Kendal, Ulverston and Lancaster. Sites are also located at Newcastle’s Center for Life in the northeast and NHS Nightingale Hospital Northeast in Sunderland, and a third large-scale vaccination center will soon open in Durham. If you would like to wait for a call from your local general practitioner’s vaccination service, please do not reply to the national booking service invitation. Depending on how the cohort is invited, young people with underlying illness may be offered an appointment in front of someone in the age group 65 and older. This does not mean you missed it, so please wait until the NHS contacts you. In the meantime, the message remains the same. The NHS will contact you when it is time to be invited to the vaccine. Please do not contact the NHS. Please wait until the NHS contacts you. If you are over 70 and have not yet been contacted, please contact the surgery now. That way, we can advise you when you can expect a reservation. If you have been vaccinated, continue to follow national guidance at this point to stay home and help protect the NHS and save lives.

