What we are reading: British variants are potentially deadly.Partisan Gap in Vaccine Repellent; Efforts to Control Drug Price Soaring





British scientists have reported a study linking a variant of UK coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) with an increased risk of hospitalization and death. Opinion polls highlight the gap between parties among Americans seeking to be vaccinated against COVID-19. State legislatures across the country are aiming for legislation to curb drug price increases.

British viral variants are potentially more deadly Reporter New York TimesAn increase in studies conducted by British scientists has shown that the first mutant of the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the UK is hospitalized more than other known variants of the virus. It shows that it is associated with a high risk of death.The new variant B.1.1.7 is known to be highly contagious, but last month’s scientists caution The variant could have been more deadly. So far, this variant has spread to at least 82 countries and is known to be 35% to 45% easier to infect than other variants in the United States. Vaccine repellent rate split between partisan lines More Americans are becoming More and more open To get the COVID-19 vaccine, polls highlight differences in party-based vaccine repellent rates. Gallup We found that 91% of Democrats agreed to be vaccinated when given the opportunity, compared to 51% of Republicans.Reporter CNN, Gallup polls and polls conducted said that the party gap widened significantly after the presidential election Axios / Ipsos.. Similarly, Axios / Ipsos polls say they are very likely to be vaccinated, or if possible, vaccinated compared to Republicans (51%) and independents (61%). The percentage of Democrats (74%) was high. State legislators targeting new legislation to deal with rising drug prices Reporter Kaiser Health NewsIt has been noted that state legislatures across the country are pushing for legislation that imposes penalties on pharmaceutical companies that are unfairly raising prescription drugs and restricts payments at a much lower level, similar to Canada. I will. Sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans in half a dozen states, the bill responds to growing consumer demand for action on drug prices. In particular, Survey According to POLITICO and Harvard University, 87% of Americans support federal action to lower drug prices, the second highest policy in the nation after a major bailout bill to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. It has become a priority.

