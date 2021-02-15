Zinc, Vitamin C Does Not Help Against COVID-19





Despite their reputation for boosting your immune system, new studies report that vitamin C and zinc supplements do not help COVID-19 patients recover from their illness. Giving patients either or a combination of both did not significantly reduce the severity or duration of COVID-19 symptoms. Zinc is important for immune function, vitamin C is an antioxidant, Immune system.. In this study, 214 adults with confirmed COVID-19 infection responded to either zinc gluconate (50 mg / mg), vitamin C (8,000 mg), or regular care for 10 days. I evaluated it. A study with an endpoint of 50% reduction in symptoms was conducted from April to October 2020. It was discontinued early because there was no significant difference between the four patient groups. The findings were published in the journal on February 12th. JAMA open network.. “At the start of this trial, there were no studies supporting supplemental therapies for the prevention or treatment of patients with COVID-19,” said Dr. Milind Desai, director of clinical surgery at the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic. I have. “When I saw a pandemic spread around the world, infecting and killing millions of people, Medical world In a Cleveland Clinic news release, Desai said, “Consumers have scrambled to try supplements that they believe can also prevent infections and alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19, but the study said. We are catching up. ” Research into other treatments is ongoing as a clinical comparison to standard treatments. “ Patients in this study were not hospitalized but received outpatient treatment. “We know that not all patients with COVID-19 need it. HospitalizationCompared to those dealt with in, and Hospital settingsResearch was an important group, as they are likely to be looking for supplements that could help them, “said Suma, co-author of the study, vice chair of strategic management of the institute. Dr. Thomas said. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)

