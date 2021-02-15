Researchers say all COVID particles can fit in a cola can





British researchers Recently, all COVID-19 virus According to, particles from around the world could fit in a can of Coca-Cola soda Sky news.. what happened? Christian YeatsMathematicians at the University of Bath said there are about 2 trillion COVID-19 particles in the world. However, they are so small that they can make up “several mouths”. “It’s amazing to think that all the trouble, confusion, difficulty, and loss of life that occurred last year could make up just a few,” Yates said.

Yeats said he looked at the size of the virus particles and looked at their volume. He then calculated that if they were all stacked on top of each other, they would fit in a single cola can. New York post.. How he understood this Yeats recently explained how he understood the size of the work. Written in conversation.. “When I was asked to calculate the total amount of SARS-CoV-2 in the world for the BBC Radio 4 show’more or less’, I admit I didn’t know what the answer was. ” Yeats I have written.

“My wife suggested it would be the size of an Olympic pool.” Either it or a teaspoon, “she said. “Usually this kind of question is one or the other,” he writes. Take out Yates said Unfortunately, all sorrow comes from something very small. “It’s amazing to think that all the trouble, confusion, difficulty, and loss of life that occurred last year could make up just one bite of what would arguably be the worst drink ever.”

