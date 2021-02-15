Study: Patients with dementia appear to be at increased risk of COVID-19

A new study found that people with dementia are at a very high risk of getting COVID-19. And that means they are more likely to be hospitalized and die of the virus.

The survey results were published in the journal Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.. After examining electronic medical records, researchers concluded that more needs to be done to protect patients with dementia and covids, especially African-American patients. They are twice as likely to have COVID as whites.

Dr. Arileza Atli, director of the Banner Sun Health Institute in Sun City, said he was not surprised at the results.

“I think these links are already well known. People with dementia come out early with a fair amount of data that they are actually at high risk because of their kind of ability and the support they need. “He said.

The study points out that dementia can damage the blood-brain barrier and make patients more susceptible to infections. In addition, patients with memory impairment may not follow precautionary measures such as wearing a mask.

Another thing to consider, according to Dr. Atli, is the numbers.

“So, even if you could see the coding of the health records they represent, more than 1 million people with dementia had COVID in only about 15,000, of which only 800 had some cognition. I found that I had dementia. Not all types of dementia. “

And among them, he says, only 260 are African-Americans, and no Latin-Americans or Asians have both COVID-19 and dementia. Still, it is clear that people with dementia are vulnerable to the virus and need to take precautions. Therefore, in his view, this is not a definitive study, but it seems to be consistent with what researchers see in people with Alzheimer’s disease and other specific types of dementia.

