LA County reports low numbers of COVID-19 on holiday weekends

Los Angeles County reported 1,936 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 additional deaths, but officials said a relatively small number may reflect delays in reporting on holiday weekends. I did.

The number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals continues to decline, dropping from 3,426 on Saturday to 3,270 on Sunday, with 30% of these patients receiving intensive care. The Los Angeles Public Health Service said Saturday that county hospitalization rates had fallen 37% since February 1.

The county’s daily average positive test rate for 7 days has also steadily declined, dropping from 5.3% the day before to 5.1% on Sunday.

Health officials continued to urge everyone to celebrate President’s Birthday holidays, unmixed with people from other households. They say that being around people who do not live in the same household increases the risk of COVID-19 because they may be infected with the virus and may not yet know it.

“… We love others, wear a mask whenever we leave the house, keep at least 6 feet away from those who do not live with you, and in case of illness the house It is advisable to stay away from others, or are currently in quarantine or quarantine, “said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, on Saturday. “These are simple actions that will help delay the spread of COVID-19, save lives and end this pandemic. In these times of vaccine shortage, they need vaccines within the county. It’s the most effective tool we have to protect each other to keep getting more vaccines for everyone who does. “

The Department of Health also recommends either a “double mask” that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently wears two masks (a disposable mask below and a cloth mask above), or a cloth mask in combination with a fitter or brace. It reminded the residents that they were there.

Meanwhile, vaccination supply is still limited, so Los Angeles County has booked most of the vaccinations available this week and will offer a second dose to those who are ready to receive a second dose. Announced that a large county-operated site will have exclusive control over the second vaccination.

“Next week, most of the appointments on our vaccination site will continue to be for the second vaccination,” said Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the county, on Friday. “We offer a second dose only at the Mega-POD (Dispensing Point) site.”

The county-run Mega POD is located at Pomona Fairplex, Magic Mountain, Forums, Downey’s County Education Department, and California State University, Northridge.

He said the first dose would be available elsewhere, primarily in health centers, pharmacies, and “other providers servicing the areas most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The county receives approximately 200,000 doses each week, but the actual doses vary widely from week to week, making bookings difficult to plan in advance. Supply was so limited last week that the city of Los Angeles ran out of supply by Thursday afternoon, forcing it to shut down the Dodger Stadium vaccination site and four other locations throughout the weekend.

“We share their frustration,” Simon said. “We are all frustrated. We know that with more doses we can do more. For example, we are currently receiving about 200,000 doses weekly and all After investigating the providers, we are confident that we can administer up to 600,000 doses per week, so the availability of available vaccines is far more capable. “

Both Simon and County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said it would be important to increase supply as more people were targeted for the shot. Very vulnerable to death and serious illness from COVID-19.

Davis recognized a downward trend that generally improved in everyday cases, but although the numbers improved, they were still high, and the risk of encountering someone with COVID-19 was still very high. It ’s expensive. ”

On Friday, the county also reported another 15 cases of multiple organ inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, in children, raising the overall total, including one death, to 90. Health officials said the number of MIS-C infections has increased locally by 35% in the last two weeks. The syndrome generally affects children after being infected with COVID-19, but it can also affect patients who have not been previously known to be infected.

Regarding the vaccine, Simon said the latest figures indicate that there were 1,345,949 doses in the county, of which 1,047,074 were the first doses. A total of 13.5% of the county’s population over the age of 16 has been vaccinated at least once, and 3.8% of that population has been fully vaccinated.

