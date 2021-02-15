Studies show that during a pandemic, children go without dental care – Boston news, weather, sports

(CNN) —Children miss preventive dental treatments such as cleaning and testing teeth during a pandemic, according to a new study.

Covid-19 is a barrier to providing children with the dental care they need, one-third of their parents say National Poll on Child Health at CS Mott Children’s Hospital..

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 40% of parents have avoided seeking care altogether because of infections, office closures, and cost concerns.

Dr. Jonathan Shenkin, a pediatric dentist and spokesman for the American Dental Association, said that was a bad thing. “Delayed preventive care can result in more cavities in children,” he said. “The problem with tooth decay is that when tooth decay begins in childhood, it is the strongest indicator of risk to adulthood.”

Despite concerns about Covid-19 infection in the dental office, Shenkin said infection control measures proved to be effective in protecting patients and staff.

Although dentists have been designated by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration as having a very high risk of Covid-19 exposure, the actual infection rate of dentists has been found to remain low. November study It was published in The Journal of the American Dental Association.

This means that parents can confidently make appointments for pediatric dentistry, Shenkin said. However, many seeking care are facing delays. Of the parents who have tried to book pediatric dental care since the pandemic Almost a quarter According to a CS Mott survey, longer than usual wait times have been reported.

Some parents were completely unable to see their child at the dentist. Of the private dental insurance families wishing for long-term care, 4% were unable to secure a reservation. This can be up to 15% for families whose children rely on Medicaid coverage. Probable person Those who have more private insurance than blacks, multi-ethnics, or Latin Americans.

This is why the delays are so widespread and how parents keep their children’s teeth healthy until the next health checkup.

Why care was so lacking

Whole country Closed dental clinic in March last year It caused a spillover effect, Shenkin said. It was chaotic and no one knew when the office would reopen. By the time the dentist booked again in late April or May, the minor problem was even greater.

“Some of the kids who needed stuffing needed tooth extractions,” he said. “We also had to cancel the reservations for the children who had appointments for prevention and kick them out.” It left a backlog of visits that the office was still scrambling to catch up.

When the practice resumed, they faced a shortage of personal protective equipment.The shortage continues, with 91% of respondents Recent survey According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, there were not enough N95 respiratory organs to replace them among all patients.

Not only that, some measures to prevent Covid-19 infection limit the number of patients a dentist can accommodate, Shenkin explained. “Many pediatric clinics are open clinics and the kids are really close to each other. Of course, we can’t do any more. We need to separate. We need barriers. We have to pull the kids apart. No, “he said.

By September 21, only three-quarters of pediatric dental care providers were operating at over 76% of the pre-pandemic volume. According to AAPD.. An additional 17% of providers reported operations between 51% and 75% of the pre-pandemic number.

Overcome hurdles to get children to get the care they need

Prior to the pandemic, some US children received oral care or education at school, and Many such programs It’s confusing as well. This is especially difficult for families with children who are insured by Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. They face additional barriers to caring.

In 2019, less than half of US dentists accepted Medicaid or CHIP. I found it Institute of Health Policy, American Dental Association. According to a 2015 report by HPI, only 38.5% of children living below the poverty line have visited a dentist in the last 12 months.

The lack of treatment has real consequences for children. Children with poor dental health are more likely to be out of school and have poor grades. I found a 2011 study in the American Journal of Public Health..

While there is a lack of care due to the pandemic, it is possible to receive dental treatment.On the government website InsureKidsNow.gov Dentist locator tool Find a provider in your area that accepts Medicaid or CHIP. You can also call 1-877-KIDS-NOW or find out more about how to enroll your child in dentistry. Insurance program here.. )

ADA provides additional support for underserved children. Give children a smile The program includes free screening, preventive care and treatment. GKAS usually features large, crowded events, but this year’s rollout will offer a combination of virtual education and Covid Safe face-to-face services in the dental office. (Please contact ADA (1-844-490-4527) for GKAS services in your area.)

Many community health centers, some of which It is funded by the federal governmentWe offer free or low cost dental care services.Another option is to make a reservation at Dental school Or Dental hygienist school In your area, students provide preventive care as part of their training.

If you find a dentist to meet your child, their visit may be a little unusual. In addition to standard practices for reducing Covid-19 infections in the medical setting, some dentists are changing treatments.A powerful nebulizer that was once used to remove tartar and plaque Sends droplets into the airTherefore, the CDC recommends an alternative using hand tools.

Take care of your teeth at home

Reservation of preventive dental treatment is the key to oral health, the dentist said Shenkin. This is an opportunity for children to learn about caring for their teeth. But whether he’s ready to book or chooses to postpone care, he added, this is an important time to maintain best practices at home.

It begins with a sugar-restricted diet that feeds the harmful bacteria that cause tooth decay. “The only drink (children) to drink during the day is water, probably milk,” Shenkin said.

It is best to avoid sweet drinks altogether, but timing is important when children drink. “If you intend to eat it, bring it with your meal.”

Next, brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and a soft-haired toothbrush that fits your child’s hands. “Brushing once a day is already in a high-risk category,” says Shenkin.

By the time the child’s teeth are touching It’s time to start dental floss.. According to AAPD, at the age of 10, children can usually do dental floss without supervision.

Such advice is well known to many parents.But Shenkin said he understands the reason Good nutrition And when many families are juggling confused school, work, and family life, oral hygiene may slide during busy times.

However, sticking to the basics of careful hygiene can help maintain oral health whether or not you take your child to the dentist.

