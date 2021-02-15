WHO lists AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccines for emergency use





RBC Capital Markets sees primarily positive news from the decline in new cases and hospitalizations in the US and Europe. “Coronavirus cases are currently on the decline as the effects of tighter blockade restrictions are beginning to take hold in both the United States and the largest European economy (excluding France). Declining cases are in the United Kingdom and the United States. This is especially noticeable in countries with high infection rates, such as Spain. “As the number of cases declines, hospitalization rates in Europe’s largest economy are stable (France) or declining (Germany, Spain, UK).” According to the latest CDC data, more than 38 million people in the United States receive at least one dose. Getty Images The RBC also said: “Thus, the immediate situation of the European coronavirus has improved in terms of both the number of cases and the pressure on the healthcare system. However, despite this blockade, the limits have remained largely unchanged. There are no signs that the restrictions will be relaxed immediately (except for changes to the Italian regional hierarchy system). “ The RBC said the emergence of new, more infectious strains of coronavirus meant that policy makers remained cautious about their approach to coronavirus restriction. “Looking further, the timeline for sustained resumption can depend on the pace of vaccination.” “Here, Britain is the most advanced due to its early start and successful deployment, and the United States appears to be on a similar trajectory, but the largest economy on the European continent is beginning to lag. This reflects not only the delay in vaccine approval, but also the slower deployment due to the slower pace of vaccine administration due to lack of vaccine. “This suggests that the eurozone’s economic resumption, and thus recovery after the blockade, is likely to lag behind the UK and the US.”

