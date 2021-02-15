Guinea tracks potential contact with Ebola as vaccination campaigns begin in Congo

Guinea is tracking people who may have come into contact with patients with Ebola and will rush to the area as soon as vaccines are available after three people have died of the disease, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Monday. Said to.

Lamar said Guinea now has a way to stop the recurrence of the disease, unlike the most deadly known outbreaks that hit West Africa in 2013-16.

The Ebola virus causes severe bleeding and organ failure and spreads through contact with body fluids. It has a much higher mortality rate than COVID-19, but unlike the coronavirus, it is not transmitted by asymptomatic carriers.

“In 2013, it took me several months to figure out that I was dealing with an Ebola epidemic, but this time in less than four days I was able to analyze and get results. He is trained and experienced. A quick way to overcome this disease. “

The World Health Organization (WHO) is hoping that the vaccine will arrive in Guinea soon this week, said George Kizerbo, the country’s representative. He requested permission to get “as much dose as possible”.

International organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, and the medical charity ALIMA have said they are sending quick response teams to the region to help.

Lamar does not mention the number of potential contacts that health authorities are trying to track. However, authorities, including neighboring Sierra Leone, are concerned that the disease could spread rapidly to areas with porous borders.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Sierra Leone said on Monday that workers were on the ground at the point of entry and were coordinating and monitoring with Guinean authorities.

Outbreak began after the funeral

The resurrection began after the funeral of a nurse buried in southeastern Guinea on February 1. Officials said seven people who attended the funeral became ill with diarrhea, vomiting, and bleeding, and tested positive for Ebola. Three have died and the other four have been quarantined.

“As a priority, we are trying to track down all potential contacts and quarantine them,” Lamar said. “At the same time, we will carry out vaccination campaigns in the community as soon as dosages are available.

“What we are most worried about is the danger of the illness we experienced five years ago. We don’t want to relive that situation.”

Lamar said the government had been guaranteed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to support vaccination because the doses stored in the previous outbreak had expired.

Vaccinated Congolese healthcare workers

The 2013-16 outbreak killed 11,300 people, mainly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

The second deadly known outbreak was declared last year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, since the virus’s resurrection was announced in Butembo, about 3,000 kilometers northeast of Kinshasa, on February 7, the country has confirmed four cases of Ebola, warning global health officials.

WHO said in a tweet that the Ebola vaccination campaign began in Butembo on Monday and that Matanda Health Center health workers were the first to be vaccinated.

🇨🇩: #Ebola Vaccination campaign #Butembo #DRC — Only one week after the virus revived. The Matanda Health Center health care worker, who was treated for the first Ebola patient, was first vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/tNucuLpkrC & Mdash;@WHOAFRO

According to WHO, 1,200 doses of Ebola vaccine and cold chain equipment arrived in the city on Friday. The new Ebola vaccine has significantly improved survival in recent years.