Among the coronavirus variants, the United States has warned experts that it is not yet “outside the forest”: “more surprises to come”





regardless of Recent depression For national viruses, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House’s COVID-19 response team, said on Monday: B.1.1.7 variant As the country promotes vaccination, it could fuel the next wave of case growth. Coronavirus-related syndrome that may be behind the death of a Tennessee doctor “Unfortunately, the future is unpredictable. The virus has only been a surprise to us since its outbreak, and I think there will be more surprises in the future,” Slavit told MSNBC. Told. “But we don’t think it’s close to anywhere [to] Outside the forest. I don’t think we can see a smooth voyage from here. ” Slavit’s comments followed a warning from Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research Policy at the University of Minnesota, claiming that the next 14 weeks would be the worst pandemic. Slavit and Osterholm have predicted mainly the first mutants detected in the United Kingdom, and currently a total of 1,173 cases have been reported. 40 states Impact on the United States and in the coming weeks. Comments came after a new discovery from the UK Government that concluded that “infection” with the B.1.1.7 variant was “related to an increased risk of hospitalization and death” compared to other viruses. I will. “Breakthrough” COVID-reported in 194 fully vaccinated individuals Based on multiple databases across the UK, scientists said the mutants are more likely to be 30% to 70% more deadly than the original strain. They previously thought the variant was up to 70% more infectious, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted last month that it “may also be associated with higher mortality.” “I think the next 14 weeks will be the worst pandemic,” Osterholm told CBS “this morning” on Monday. “People don’t want to hear that, but when you look at what these variants, especially those from the UK, do, what they did in Europe and what they did in the Middle East Now let’s get started here in the US. We’ll see it unfold. “ Get the FOX News App Following the guidance just published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on school reopening, Osterholm predicted “great efforts” to open several schools, but the rapid surge when fueled by variants is next. Weeks leading to rapid closure for 6-8 years. In the United States, more than 14 million people receive two doses, with at least 52.9 million doses per person. data Collected by the CDC. According to the report, more than 27.6 million people are infected in the United States and at least 485,000 lives are lost in the new disease. data From Johns Hopkins University. Alexandria Hein and David Aaro of Fox News contributed to this report.

