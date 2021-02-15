Data issues are hampering California’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts | Local News





On Monday, a state database showed that 32,222 vaccinations were given by Napa County. State figures lag behind the county’s Friday report on locally given 35,598 doses. Data issues, according to Sisson, made the county generally appear to be taking longer to deliver doses, prompting the state to look for new ways to speed up administration. Newsam said the state will sign a contract with the Blue Shield of California to review vaccine allocation methods and improve data collection. The deal will be released this week. Support local journalism Your membership enables us to report. {{featured_button_text}} Some county officials have expressed concern about rebuilding the state’s vaccine delivery system, saying the problem is not in how doses are distributed, but in state data collection. “The system isn’t broken,” Sisson said. “I think it’s because the dose being administered hasn’t appeared.” Part of the problem with state data is the large number of vaccine providers who enter information using different types of software. According to some county officials, errors and delays may be the result of the software itself. According to county officials, dose information has been uploaded to the state’s vaccination registry, but the total may not be updated. “I’ve heard from multiple local health departments in the Sacramento region that they’re experiencing the same problem of lack of dose (in the state registry),” Sisson said in a hearing. “The same thing is happening here in Los Angeles,” added Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the Los Angeles County Public Health Service.

