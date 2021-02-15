LiveUpdate: COVID-19 Cases and Minnesota Trends

The latest developments in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, cases, mortality, and restrictions in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

St. Paul, Minnesota — February 15 (Monday)

MDH: More than 238,000 people in Minnesota have been vaccinated with both COVID-19. Over 675,000 people have received at least one

Walz Extends COVID-19 Peacetime Emergency for Another 30 Days

Walz has expanded capacity limits for restaurants, entertainment spaces, gyms, pools and private events, allowing restaurants and bars to remain open until 11pm.

The number of Minnesota people, at least partially protected from COVID-19, continues to grow, according to the latest number released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Data shared by State Vaccine Dashboard As of Saturday, 675,329 Minnesota people had been vaccinated at least once, and that number, 238,104, said they had completed the two-shot sequence. The number of vaccinations is expected to increase steadily, Walmart And Slifty White Currently receiving vaccines.

The provider has almost achieved its goal of administering 90% of the dose received within 3 days. This is an issue stipulated by the directive of Governor Tim Walz. Of those vaccinated, 300,430 are over 65 and 236,599 are between 18 and 49. People in this group are primarily healthcare providers, frontline workers, and first responders.

Currently, about 12% of Minnesota’s population is vaccinated at least once.

MDH reported 611 new viral cases in the past day, based on 18,165 tests (17,366 PCR, 799 antigens) processed in private and state laboratories. Health officials consider a positive PCR test to be a confirmed COVID case and a positive antigen test to be a possible case.

In Minnesota, 474,169 cases of coronavirus have been recorded since the pandemic arrived, and 21,861 cases are associated with antigen testing.

Two more deaths are associated with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 6,378. Of these deaths, 4,016, or 63%, are associated with long-term care or life support facilities.

The total number of hospitalizations for coronavirus has increased to 25,197, of which 5,197 require ICU care.

Young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 represent 47,414 cases of COVID, more than any other age group. Only three people died from the virus from the demographics. People between the ages of 85 and 89 die more than any other group, with 1,208 of the 6,174 diagnosed cases dying.

Hennepin County has experienced more COVID activity than any other county in the state, with 98,398 and 1,569 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 42,221 and 787, and Dakota County with 35,179 and 378. , Anoka County had 32,597 cases and 379 people. the deceased.

Cook County has the lowest COVID activity, with 118 diagnosed cases and no deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Wisconsin Health Services Department (WDHS) reported 503 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 555,303.

Health officials reported one new death on Sunday as the total number of deaths increased to 6,162. This is about 1.1% of people infected with the virus.

February 4th (Thursday) The Republican-controlled legislature in Wisconsin has abolished the mask mandate for the entire state of Democratic Governor Tony Evers... Shortly thereafter, Governor Evers reinstated the Maskman Date order.

A total of 25,302 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic, accounting for about 4.6% of the total number of people diagnosed with the virus, Wisconsin health officials said.

Of the cases identified in Wisconsin, 18.8% are 20-29 years old, 15.6% are 30-39 years old, 15.2% are 50-59 years old, and 14.2% are 40-49 years old. An estimated 11.5% are 10 to 10 years old. And 19, and 10.9% are between 60 and 69.

As of Saturday, Milwaukee County reported a maximum of 97,006 confirmed cases with 1,188 deaths. Walkisha County reported 39,993 confirmed cases and 466 deaths, Dane County reported 39,270 confirmed cases and 264 deaths, and Brown County reported 29,888 cases and 202 deaths. Reported.

New COVID-19 cases declined on Sunday, with new deaths remaining in the single digits for the second consecutive day.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 779 new cases and 7 new deaths. The total of new cases includes 642 confirmed cases and 137 possible cases.

Regarding the state’s vaccination efforts, MDH reports that 661,187 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, of which 227,551 have both. These figures are reported as of Friday, as MDH is a few days behind the release of vaccination data.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of people in Minnesota who have tested positive for the virus is now 473,567, of which 21,806 have been tested for antigens.

MDH states that seven new deaths from the virus have been reported. This brings the total death toll in Minnesota to 6,376.

To date, 25,156 Minnesota people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic, of which 5,190 need ICU care.

MDH reports that 459,525 people who were once diagnosed with the virus have passed the time when quarantine is needed.

