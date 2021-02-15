Morris County has received more than 100,000 corona vaccines as of February 15.





New Jersey-New Jersey is currently reporting vaccination counts. As of February 15, the dashboard reported a total of 1,372,931 vaccinations (1,003,232 first doses and 369,113 second doses). In Morris County, the dashboard shows that as of today, 100,013 doses of vaccine have been given. “We look forward to more federal vaccine deliveries to megasites and other vaccine centers,” Governor Murphy said. “As these deliveries increase, we will be able to open more appointments and focus on the next gear.” At this time, the supply of vaccines is very limited and reservations are only available to qualified recipients, as long as the supply allows. Sign up for the Morris Town Newsletter Our newsletter delivers local news you can trust. You have successfully registered for the TAPinto Morristown newsletter. The· Phase The vaccination method is as follows. Phase 1A – Healthcare workers and staff in long-term assembly environments with direct or indirect exposure to infectious substances Phase 1B – Frontline Key Workers and Other High Risk Groups Phase 1C – According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other mandatory workers, ages 65 and older and 16-64 years, have a predisposition to COVID. Phase 2 – General population when sufficient vaccine is available. Phase 1A vaccination in New Jersey began on December 15. Phase 1B began on January 7, 2021. It is difficult to predict when each phase will start and end because we do not know the dose of vaccine available at a particular time. The Governor’s Office said: “Megasite is a collaborative partnership with NJDOH., New jersey all—Hazard Incident Management Team (((NJ-AHIMT), New Jersey Emergency Management Agency, Healthcare Providers, Local / County Health Authority, Local / County Health Department, Local / County Emergency Management. “ According to the government’s COVID site, “The purpose of the COVID-19 vaccination program in New Jersey is: Providing fair access to everyone living, working, and / or educated in New Jersey

Achieve community protection by anticipating vaccine efficacy, availability, and ingestion

Build sustainable confidence in COVID-19 and other vaccines The state COVID fact sheet lists the organizations that helped create the vaccination phase. “The New Jersey step-by-step approach has been communicated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Advisory Committee on Immunization Implementation (ACIP), the National Academy of Sciences and Engineering (NASEM), and the New Jersey Department of Health COVID. 19 Professional Advisory Involvement of the Commission (PAC), Coronavirus Task Force (CTF), and a wide range of stakeholders. “ Please refer to Fact sheet For more information on the phases. click Here Go to the New Jersey Test Site Finder. Vaccine pre-registration Here.. To register for a vaccine with CVS Here Click to register for vaccine with Rite Aid Here

