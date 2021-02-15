Michigan Coronavirus Cases Up to 575,489; Deaths Now 15,158

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan increased to 575,489 as of Monday, killing 15,158 people, state officials report.

The Monday update includes 1,265 new cases and 8 additional deaths over the last two days. on Saturday, The state reported a total of 574,224 cases and 15,150 deaths...

The state’s seven-day moving average is 867 as of Monday, the lowest since October. Hospitalization for COVID is also declining in Michigan, accounting for only 1.69% of active cases. Hospitalization As of February 12 (Friday).

Michigan is about now 42,200 active cases State-wide COVID-19.

January 11-4,536 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

January 12-1,994 new cases

January 13-2,694 new cases

January 14-2,698 new cases

January 15-2,598 new cases

January 16-1,932 new cases

January 18-2,843 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

January 19-1,738 new cases

January 20-2,031 new cases

January 21-2,165 new cases

January 22-2,157 new cases

January 23-1,601 new cases

January 25-3,011 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

January 26-1,476 new cases

January 27-1,681 new cases

January 28-1,872 new cases

January 29-1,774 new cases

January 30-1,358 new cases

February 1-2,066 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

February 2, -1,203 new cases

February 3, -1,383 new cases

February 4, -1,358 new cases

February 5, -1,379 new cases

February 6, -1,018 new cases

February 8-1,769 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

February 9-563 new cases

February 10-915 new cases

February 11-1,284 new cases

February 12, -1,193 new cases

February 13-852 new cases

February 14-1,265 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)





For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms and cures in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death.

This is a charted timeline of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases identified in Michigan.:

Spread from person to person

The virus is thought to spread primarily from person to person.

Between people in close contact with each other (within about 6 feet).

Through the respiratory droplets that occur when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land on the mouth or nose of nearby people or be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without getting sick?

People are considered to be the most contagious when they are most symptomatic (most ill).

Some spread can occur before people show symptoms. There are reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but it is not believed to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spreads from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

You can get COVID-19 by touching the surface or object to which the virus is attached and then touching your mouth, nose, or even your eyes, which is believed to be the main cause of the virus. Is not … It spreads.

How easy it is for the virus to spread

How easy it is for a virus to spread from person to person varies. Some viruses are highly contagious (easily spread), such as measles, while others are not so easily spread. Another factor is whether the spread will continue and will continue to spread.

Prevention and treatment

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure to this virus. However, as a reminder, the CDC always recommends the following routine precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Stay home when you are ill.

Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Use regular household cleaning sprays or wipes to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Wear a mask or face cover in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom. Before meals; after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

More: Beaumont Health Launches Coronavirus Hotline for Symptomatic Patients

If you suspect you may have been infected with COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Do you have questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here..

Learn more about coronavirus.

