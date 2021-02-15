Health
Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Arviat, Nunavut Territory
The Nunavut Territory Government has reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Arviat.
In a news release on Monday morning, the territorial government said there are currently 18 active COVID-19 cases in the territory, all of which occur in Arviat, a settlement of about 2,650 people.
The release states that all individuals have been successfully quarantined at home and contact tracing is underway.
The government requires anyone entering or leaving Arviat after January 12 to limit their contact information and self-monitor their symptoms. They are also required to contact the local health center or public health in Iqaluit to assist in tracking and monitoring contacts.
This release reminds Nunavummiut that access to Arviat is restricted unless it is for urgent or essential purposes.
“It’s important for everyone to continue to play their part in stopping the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Chief Public Health Officer in Nunavut, in the release.
“Unless you really need it, stay at home, wear a mask outside the house, limit meetings to the outdoors, and wash your hands often. You are tired and tired, but Please continue the course and do your best. ”
In the last five days, the Nunavut Territory Government has reported four new COVID-19 cases in Arviat.
February 12, the government is up to date List of COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics The entire territory.
Public health officials should call the COVID-19 Hotline 1-888-975-8601 between 10 am and 6 pm Eastern Standard Time or notify the Community Health Center immediately and, in case of doubt, immediately at home 14 We are informing Nunavummiut to quarantine for days. For some reason, they are exposed to COVID-19.
