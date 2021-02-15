Daily Covid cases fell below 10,000 for the first time since September





According to the latest official statistics, the number of cases of coronavirus per day in the UK fell below 10,000 for the first time in five months. An additional 9,765 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number since September 28, when 9,929 infections were recorded. read more: Coronavirus: Who will be vaccinated next with the Covid-19 vaccine? Coronavirus-related deaths have also fallen to their lowest levels since late October this afternoon, with an additional 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. A record 1,526 deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive Covid test on January 14, a significant decrease from last month’s figures. The total number of people who have died from the coronavirus is currently 117,396, with more than 4 million confirmed cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic. The prime minister claimed that the numbers proved that Britain was heading in the right direction and came on the same day the government achieved its goal. Vaccination of the most vulnerable people at 15m Included in the top four priority groups. “This is an unprecedented national achievement,” Boris Johnson said at a press conference in Downing Street tonight. “But it’s not a relaxing moment. In fact, the threat of this virus is so real that it’s an accelerating moment.” The prime minister said “there is not enough data yet” to determine if cases are decreasing as a result of current blockade measures or as a result of progress in national vaccination programs. I warned. Johnson said it meant he couldn’t offer a “cast iron guarantee” that the current blockade would be the last in the UK, but added that the UK had seen “big changes” in the last few weeks. “The big change is that science now definitely dominates the disease,” he said. Professor Chris Whitti, Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom, said a small number of “sample case studies” are still too late to answer whether vaccination programs or blockade measures have had the greatest effect in pushing down cases of coronavirus. He added that it meant it was too early. “What we really want to reach is that we don’t have to do the very complicated calculations of vaccination against the current unvaccinated, and we can see the great effect of the vaccine with the naked eye,” Whitty said. He added that the number of cases and deaths of coronavirus should be reduced “in the order in which people were vaccinated.” This seems to be the case in Israel. Israel has seen one of the fastest vaccine deployments in the world, with nearly three-quarters of the adult population injected so far. read more: An Israeli hospital states that Covid-19 may have been cured because all treated patients have fully recovered. Last week, Clarit, the country’s largest health fund, tested positive tests for as many unvaccinated people as 600,000 vaccinated people by age and health. The vaccinated group was found to be 94% less infected. Sir Simon Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of NHS England, said, “I wanted to’move the clock’for the next two weeks so that it could be properly verified.” [the vaccination programme’s] Impact on transmission “.





