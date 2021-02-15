COVID-19 Scan of February 15, 2021





B117 variant, high SARS-CoV-2 load associated with potential superspreader B117, a SARS-CoV-2 variant that is thought to have increased infectivity, is associated with high viral load in COVID-19 patients in the United Kingdom, but a small number of patients with very high viral load Pandemic in Houston, Journal of Infectious Diseases.. In the first study, a team led by researchers at the British Public Health Services tested 641 respiratory samples collected from COVID-19 patients between October 25 and November 25, 2020 for B117 viral load. .. They found that people infected with the mutant had up to 10,000 times higher viral load than people infected with other strains of the virus. Similar viral load was observed in samples other than B117, but the authors said that “a very large number of subjects with extreme viral load is a major concern.” They sought further research into the possibility that either high short-term viral load or longer-term infectious virus release during acute disease may also play a role in increasing the infectivity of the variant. First discovered in the United Kingdom in December 2020, B117 spread rapidly throughout the country and spread to many other parts of the world, including the United States. In the second study, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine compared SARS-CoV-2 loading in 1,319 COVID-19 patients from March 18 to August 15, 2020 in Houston. In the second pandemic wave, the average viral load in a small number of patients was so high that it was possible that they were not ill, or that simply infecting the virus could infect a large number of other people with the superspreader or virus. There is a sex. Mild illness. Potential superspreaders were most likely healthy women who did not require hospitalization. The length of viral shedding was similar in asymptomatic and mild to moderately ill patients. “Many are asymptomatic or mild illnesses, and without proper viral detection, social distance and quarantine, individuals with very high or high viral load spread SARS-CoV-2 and are currently COVID-19. It shows that the pandemic can be maintained, “the author wrote. “The characteristics of these individuals may be consistent with the superspreading phenomenon, and we believe that understanding the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 requires raising awareness of these individuals’ social dynamics. I will. “

February 15 J Infect Dis Houston Study CDC data: less than 4 COVID vaccine-related anaphylaxis per million Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are associated with 4.7 per million and 2.5 per million anaphylaxis, respectively, according to data released by scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. JAMA Late last week. By January 18, 2021, a total of 66 cases had occurred in the United States, with a cumulative frequency of 3.8 per million. No known deaths have been reported. Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction such as swelling, hives, decreased blood pressure, and shock. Of the 66 people who experienced this result, 52 (78.8%) had previously had an allergy or allergic reaction and 21 (31.8%) had previously had an anaphylactic event. Three-quarters occurred within 15 minutes of vaccination. Researchers have shown that the clinical features of anaphylaxis are similar between the two vaccines, indicating whether symptoms appeared within 30 minutes of vaccination. All 66 were treated in the medical setting, 61 (92.4%) received epinephrine, 18 (27.3%) needed to be admitted to the intensive care unit, and 7 (10.6%) had endotracheal intubation. I needed it. Researchers used data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from December 14, 2020 to January 18, 2021 (first mRNA vaccine). [Pfizer] Obtained an emergency use authorization on December 11, 2020). During this time, 9,943,247 Pfizer / BioNTech doses and 7,581,429 Moderna doses were administered.

