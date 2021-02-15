Coronavirus: Bolsonaro wants Israeli anti-COVID nasal drops for Brazil





Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he would seek an emergency use authorization for Israeli-developed nasal drops for COVID-19, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a cure for “miracles.” “EXO-CD24 is a nasal spray developed by the Ichilov Medical Center in Israel, which shows almost 100% efficacy against COVID (29 out of 30) in severe cases,” Bolsonaro calls Netanyahu. I tweeted two days after I spoke in, calling the Brazilian far-right leader a “good friend.” “A request to analyze this drug for emergency use will soon be sent to (Federal Health Regulatory Authority) Ambisa,” Bolsonaro wrote. The Ichilov Medical Center conducted a Phase 1 test (usually the first of three phases in a clinical trial) with a nasal spray developed by one of its researchers for COVID-19-related respiratory symptoms two weeks ago. Announced that it was carried out. Researcher Nadir Arbor reported that 30 patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 were sprayed, 29 of whom were discharged in 3-5 days. However, the medical center has not stated whether placebo was given to the control group and has not yet published the results in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. In order to be recognized as effective by scientists, new therapies generally have to undergo randomized, controlled, blind clinical trials, which are then shared in research publications. But that didn’t stop Netanyahu from praising EXO-CD24 as a “miracle” drug last week. Bolsonaro was also keen to accept experimental treatment for COVID-19, even when asked by health professionals. Critics of the blockade, which he says are unnecessarily harmful to the economy, have instead enthusiastically pushed antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19. Despite scientists’ findings that the two drugs are ineffective against the new coronavirus, he took the latter himself when he tested positive last July. Bolsonaro has sought to foster a close relationship with Netanyahu. In one of the first moves after winning the 2018 elections, he vowed to move Israel’s Brazilian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, led by his political role model and then US President Donald Trump. Was-Palestinian city.

