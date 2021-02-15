Health
WHO Greenlight AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine for Emergency Use
The World Health Organization (WHO) today said that AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in two different countries have been listed for emergency use and have cleared the final hurdles for doses distributed by the COVAX program. Was announced.
In other developments, WHO officials said multiple factors were probably responsible for the decline in cases worldwide, and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) was in the latest risk assessment, showing the number and proportion of SARS in each country. He said he was seeing an increase-CoV-2 variant.
Urgent list clears the last COVAX hurdle
Today’s emergency list announcement was made following last week’s recommendation for emergency use by the WHO Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization (SAGE). Today’s announcement of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine marks the second COVID-19 listed by WHO, following the list of Pfizer-Bio NTech vaccines on December 31st.
Today’s list It covers two versions of the vaccine. One is manufactured by SKBio in South Korea and the other is manufactured by the Serum Research Institute in India. WHO Executive Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing today that vaccines are manufactured in two different institutions and the emergency listing process requires two separate reviews and approvals.
“We have all the elements to distribute the vaccine quickly,” he said, urging more companies to submit Dosier to WHO for an emergency listing.
Mr Tedros said he was pleased to discuss vaccine fairness on February 19 with leaders of G7 countries led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He encouraged all groups to sign WHO’s new Declaration on Vaccine Fairness.
The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is a viral vector product that appeals to lower resource settings because it can be kept at normal refrigeration temperatures. The first shipment by COVAX is expected to begin later this month, with 350 million doses expected to be distributed in the first half of this year.
Reduction of multifactorial cases
In today’s briefing, Tedros said the number of cases worldwide has declined for the fifth straight week, the lowest reported last week since October. He added that the number of cases was reduced by almost half in just five weeks.
“This shows that simple public health measures work even in the presence of variants.
“The important thing now is how to respond to this trend,” said Tedros. “The fire isn’t extinguished, but it’s scaled down. If you stop fighting on either side, it’s roaring. Will come back upright. “
WHO officials have acknowledged much of the decline in countries that are sticking to strict COVID-19 measures, even in the face of more contagious variants.
In today’s briefing, Dr. Mike Ryan, MD, who heads the WHO Health Emergency Program, said other factors could include elevated serum prevalence and wavy patterns. However, he added that the virus still has high kinetic energy and the proportion of sensitive people is still high. “We need to reach a sustainable low level of communication,” he said.
Subspecies virus epidemic in Europe
In today’s related development, ECDC He said the spread of mutant viruses is increasing, while cases are declining in most countries, probably due to COVID control. Since January 21, European countries have reported a significant increase and proportion of B117 variant cases.
Based on the growth trajectory seen so far, this variant could dominate in several other countries in the coming weeks. It’s difficult to compare countries, but the percentage of B117 in sequenced cases seems to almost double each week.
The ECDC warned that countries with rapidly increasing incidences of B117 are experiencing increased hospitalizations, excessive expansion of the health care system, and excessive mortality.
According to media reports, the Czech Republic is currently reporting Overflowing hospital Due to the widespread spread of B117, the authorities Emergency situation To better adjust the blockade of COVID-19. The French Ministry of Health has also requested hospitals to move into crisis mode in preparation for a potential surge in B117 cases. Reuters..
Other global headlines:
- New Zealand yesterday ordered a three-day blockade in Auckland after the detection of three local COVID-19 cases. According to the report, the incident was the first local infection in the country since late January. Reuters..
- In Canada, Newfoundland state officials have ordered a return to higher alert levels, prompted by the rapidly expanding outbreak of B117. CBC..
- Over the weekend, Iran warned of a possible fourth surge in cases due to variant viruses as cases increased in at least nine cities and towns in the southwest designated as the “Red Zone.” Reuters reported..
- A post-deployment Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine study in Israel found a 94% reduction in symptomatic cases and a 92% reduction in serious illness in immunized people, according to one researcher at the National Health Maintenance Organization. I reported. Jerusalem Post.. The vaccine was also found to be as effective in people over the age of 70 as in the younger age group.
- According to Johns Hopkins, the total number of COVID-19s in the world today exceeds 109 million, currently 109,067,558 and 2,405,546 dead. Online dashboard..
