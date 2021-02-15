Connect with us

Health

Oregon has again reported no new deaths from COVID-19.The number of cases decreased to 184 in snow and ice

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-No new reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon for two consecutive days, with state deaths remaining at 2,137, Oregon Health Department said on Monday. Decreased number of cases and test results that reported and stated that a winter storm was likely.

OHA also reported 184 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Monday. It has the fewest number of months, with a total state of 150,464.

caution: According to OHA, the number of cases and electronic test results is lower than expected on Monday. This may be related to winter weather events and dangerous travel conditions.

Vaccination in Oregon

On Monday, OHA reported that a new dose of 6,693 COVID-19 vaccination was added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 3,650 doses were given on Sunday and 3,043 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 683,887 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Monday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis.

caution: The reduction in doses is likely the result of bad weather, OHA said.

The St. Charles Health System reported that 23,066 COVID-19 vaccinations had been given as of early Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalization

There are 210 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, three fewer than on Sunday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one more than Monday.

St. Charles Bend reported 14 COVID-19 cases as of 4 am on Monday. Five of the patients were in the ICU and three of them were on mechanical ventilation.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Craccamah (7), Colombia (1), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deshuts (3) 24), Douglas (13), Harney (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lake (5), Lane (26), Lynn (1), Malfur (1) 1), Marion (6), Multnomah (23), Pork (3), Umatilla (3), Union (5), Washington (30), Yamhill (6).

countyThe total number of cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker6127
Benton2,18116
Cracker mass13,060169
Kratosop7616
Columbia1,177twenty one
Kudus1,28117
Crook74718
curry3716
Deshoots5,73856
Douglas2,17051
Gilliam531
Grant2201
Harney2526
Hood river1,04729
Jackson7,911106
Jefferson1,88827
Josephine2,19647
Klamath2,72254
lake3556
Lane9,861121
Lincoln1,11618
Rin3,49954
Misfortune3,30258
Marion17,981276
tomorrow1,01613
Multnomah31,204512
pork2,91442
Shaman520
Tillamook3932
Umatira7,46179
Union1,24919
Wallowa134Four
Wasco1,212twenty five
Washington20,657207
Wheelertwenty two1
Yang Hill3,64962
State-wide150,4642,137

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are those who show symptoms such as COVID-19, who are in close contact with confirmed cases, and who do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.

2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release

ELR (Electronic Lab Reports) was received on February 14, 2021

countyNegative ELRPositive ELRELR totalPositive rate
Baker110110.0%
Benton21092194.1%
Cracker mass30723090.6%
Kratosop460460.0%
Columbiatwenty five1263.8%
Kudus143141578.9%
Crook201twenty one4.8%
curry411422.4%
Deshoots2292625510.2%
Douglas106Ten1168.6%
Gilliam1010.0%
Grant1010.0%
Harney131147.1%
Hood river140140.0%
Jackson257132704.8%
Jefferson303339.1%
Josephine112Five1174.3%
Klamath371382.6%
lakeFour3742.9%
Lane866328983.6%
Lincoln461472.1%
Rin953983.1%
Misfortune131147.1%
Marion462twenty two4844.5%
tomorrow2020.0%
Multnomah838198572.2%
pork583614.9%
Tillamook190190.0%
Umatira332355.7%
Union8080.0%
Wallowa1010.0%
Wascotwenty five1263.8%
Washington52995381.7%
Yang Hill13921411.4%
State-wide4,7411854,9263.8%

Cumulative ELR

countyNegative ELRPositive ELRELR totalPositive rate
Baker7,6901,5149,20416.4%
Benton99,0223,218102,2403.1%
Cracker mass329,81318,304348,1175.3%
Kratosop25,5321,23526,7674.6%
Columbia30,9021,49532,3974.6%
Kudus29,2851,32630,6114.3%
Crook11,62498212,6067.8%
curry7,7612988,0593.7%
Deshoots124,2647,415131,6795.6%
Douglas48,9981,82050,8183.6%
Gilliam875289033.1%
Grant3,2511763,4275.1%
Harney2,4511872,6387.1%
Hood river24,3051,30225,6075.1%
Jackson156,3519,951166,3026.0%
Jefferson14,4221,61016,03210.0%
Josephine41,9472,04043,9874.6%
Klamath36,4882,75639,2447.0%
lake2,3753402,71512.5%
Lane328,66210,948339,6103.2%
Lincoln33,6192,12535,7445.9%
Rin100,4926,432106,9246.0%
Misfortune17,2334,52621,75920.8%
Marion250,17525,286275,4619.2%
tomorrow5,3071,1766,48318.1%
Multnomah760,26743,144803,4115.4%
pork51,6163,59055,2066.5%
Shaman1,067471,1144.2%
Tillamook10,745357

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: