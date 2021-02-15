Oregon has again reported no new deaths from COVID-19.The number of cases decreased to 184 in snow and ice





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-No new reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon for two consecutive days, with state deaths remaining at 2,137, Oregon Health Department said on Monday. Decreased number of cases and test results that reported and stated that a winter storm was likely. OHA also reported 184 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Monday. It has the fewest number of months, with a total state of 150,464. caution: According to OHA, the number of cases and electronic test results is lower than expected on Monday. This may be related to winter weather events and dangerous travel conditions. Vaccination in Oregon On Monday, OHA reported that a new dose of 6,693 COVID-19 vaccination was added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 3,650 doses were given on Sunday and 3,043 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Sunday. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 683,887 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon. These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Monday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis. caution: The reduction in doses is likely the result of bad weather, OHA said. The St. Charles Health System reported that 23,066 COVID-19 vaccinations had been given as of early Monday. COVID-19 hospitalization There are 210 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, three fewer than on Sunday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one more than Monday. St. Charles Bend reported 14 COVID-19 cases as of 4 am on Monday. Five of the patients were in the ICU and three of them were on mechanical ventilation. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Learn more about hospital capacity... Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Craccamah (7), Colombia (1), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deshuts (3) 24), Douglas (13), Harney (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lake (5), Lane (26), Lynn (1), Malfur (1) 1), Marion (6), Multnomah (23), Pork (3), Umatilla (3), Union (5), Washington (30), Yamhill (6). county The total number of cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 612 7 Benton 2,181 16 Cracker mass 13,060 169 Kratosop 761 6 Columbia 1,177 twenty one Kudus 1,281 17 Crook 747 18 curry 371 6 Deshoots 5,738 56 Douglas 2,170 51 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 220 1 Harney 252 6 Hood river 1,047 29 Jackson 7,911 106 Jefferson 1,888 27 Josephine 2,196 47 Klamath 2,722 54 lake 355 6 Lane 9,861 121 Lincoln 1,116 18 Rin 3,499 54 Misfortune 3,302 58 Marion 17,981 276 tomorrow 1,016 13 Multnomah 31,204 512 pork 2,914 42 Shaman 52 0 Tillamook 393 2 Umatira 7,461 79 Union 1,249 19 Wallowa 134 Four Wasco 1,212 twenty five Washington 20,657 207 Wheeler twenty two 1 Yang Hill 3,649 62 State-wide 150,464 2,137 1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are those who show symptoms such as COVID-19, who are in close contact with confirmed cases, and who do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly. 2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release ELR (Electronic Lab Reports) was received on February 14, 2021 county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 11 0 11 0.0% Benton 210 9 219 4.1% Cracker mass 307 2 309 0.6% Kratosop 46 0 46 0.0% Columbia twenty five 1 26 3.8% Kudus 143 14 157 8.9% Crook 20 1 twenty one 4.8% curry 41 1 42 2.4% Deshoots 229 26 255 10.2% Douglas 106 Ten 116 8.6% Gilliam 1 0 1 0.0% Grant 1 0 1 0.0% Harney 13 1 14 7.1% Hood river 14 0 14 0.0% Jackson 257 13 270 4.8% Jefferson 30 3 33 9.1% Josephine 112 Five 117 4.3% Klamath 37 1 38 2.6% lake Four 3 7 42.9% Lane 866 32 898 3.6% Lincoln 46 1 47 2.1% Rin 95 3 98 3.1% Misfortune 13 1 14 7.1% Marion 462 twenty two 484 4.5% tomorrow 2 0 2 0.0% Multnomah 838 19 857 2.2% pork 58 3 61 4.9% Tillamook 19 0 19 0.0% Umatira 33 2 35 5.7% Union 8 0 8 0.0% Wallowa 1 0 1 0.0% Wasco twenty five 1 26 3.8% Washington 529 9 538 1.7% Yang Hill 139 2 141 1.4% State-wide 4,741 185 4,926 3.8% Cumulative ELR county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 7,690 1,514 9,204 16.4% Benton 99,022 3,218 102,240 3.1% Cracker mass 329,813 18,304 348,117 5.3% Kratosop 25,532 1,235 26,767 4.6% Columbia 30,902 1,495 32,397 4.6% Kudus 29,285 1,326 30,611 4.3% Crook 11,624 982 12,606 7.8% curry 7,761 298 8,059 3.7% Deshoots 124,264 7,415 131,679 5.6% Douglas 48,998 1,820 50,818 3.6% Gilliam 875 28 903 3.1% Grant 3,251 176 3,427 5.1% Harney 2,451 187 2,638 7.1% Hood river 24,305 1,302 25,607 5.1% Jackson 156,351 9,951 166,302 6.0% Jefferson 14,422 1,610 16,032 10.0% Josephine 41,947 2,040 43,987 4.6% Klamath 36,488 2,756 39,244 7.0% lake 2,375 340 2,715 12.5% Lane 328,662 10,948 339,610 3.2% Lincoln 33,619 2,125 35,744 5.9% Rin 100,492 6,432 106,924 6.0% Misfortune 17,233 4,526 21,759 20.8% Marion 250,175 25,286 275,461 9.2% tomorrow 5,307 1,176 6,483 18.1% Multnomah 760,267 43,144 803,411 5.4% pork 51,616 3,590 55,206 6.5% Shaman 1,067 47 1,114 4.2% Tillamook 10,745 357

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos