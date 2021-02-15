Health
Oregon has again reported no new deaths from COVID-19.The number of cases decreased to 184 in snow and ice
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-No new reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon for two consecutive days, with state deaths remaining at 2,137, Oregon Health Department said on Monday. Decreased number of cases and test results that reported and stated that a winter storm was likely.
OHA also reported 184 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Monday. It has the fewest number of months, with a total state of 150,464.
caution: According to OHA, the number of cases and electronic test results is lower than expected on Monday. This may be related to winter weather events and dangerous travel conditions.
Vaccination in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that a new dose of 6,693 COVID-19 vaccination was added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 3,650 doses were given on Sunday and 3,043 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Sunday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).
Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 683,887 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.
These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Monday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis.
caution: The reduction in doses is likely the result of bad weather, OHA said.
The St. Charles Health System reported that 23,066 COVID-19 vaccinations had been given as of early Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalization
There are 210 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, three fewer than on Sunday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one more than Monday.
St. Charles Bend reported 14 COVID-19 cases as of 4 am on Monday. Five of the patients were in the ICU and three of them were on mechanical ventilation.
The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
Incident and death
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Craccamah (7), Colombia (1), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deshuts (3) 24), Douglas (13), Harney (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lake (5), Lane (26), Lynn (1), Malfur (1) 1), Marion (6), Multnomah (23), Pork (3), Umatilla (3), Union (5), Washington (30), Yamhill (6).
|county
|The total number of cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|612
|7
|Benton
|2,181
|16
|Cracker mass
|13,060
|169
|Kratosop
|761
|6
|Columbia
|1,177
|twenty one
|Kudus
|1,281
|17
|Crook
|747
|18
|curry
|371
|6
|Deshoots
|5,738
|56
|Douglas
|2,170
|51
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|220
|1
|Harney
|252
|6
|Hood river
|1,047
|29
|Jackson
|7,911
|106
|Jefferson
|1,888
|27
|Josephine
|2,196
|47
|Klamath
|2,722
|54
|lake
|355
|6
|Lane
|9,861
|121
|Lincoln
|1,116
|18
|Rin
|3,499
|54
|Misfortune
|3,302
|58
|Marion
|17,981
|276
|tomorrow
|1,016
|13
|Multnomah
|31,204
|512
|pork
|2,914
|42
|Shaman
|52
|0
|Tillamook
|393
|2
|Umatira
|7,461
|79
|Union
|1,249
|19
|Wallowa
|134
|Four
|Wasco
|1,212
|twenty five
|Washington
|20,657
|207
|Wheeler
|twenty two
|1
|Yang Hill
|3,649
|62
|State-wide
|150,464
|2,137
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are those who show symptoms such as COVID-19, who are in close contact with confirmed cases, and who do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.
2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release
ELR (Electronic Lab Reports) was received on February 14, 2021
|county
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|ELR total
|Positive rate
|Baker
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Benton
|210
|9
|219
|4.1%
|Cracker mass
|307
|2
|309
|0.6%
|Kratosop
|46
|0
|46
|0.0%
|Columbia
|twenty five
|1
|26
|3.8%
|Kudus
|143
|14
|157
|8.9%
|Crook
|20
|1
|twenty one
|4.8%
|curry
|41
|1
|42
|2.4%
|Deshoots
|229
|26
|255
|10.2%
|Douglas
|106
|Ten
|116
|8.6%
|Gilliam
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Grant
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Harney
|13
|1
|14
|7.1%
|Hood river
|14
|0
|14
|0.0%
|Jackson
|257
|13
|270
|4.8%
|Jefferson
|30
|3
|33
|9.1%
|Josephine
|112
|Five
|117
|4.3%
|Klamath
|37
|1
|38
|2.6%
|lake
|Four
|3
|7
|42.9%
|Lane
|866
|32
|898
|3.6%
|Lincoln
|46
|1
|47
|2.1%
|Rin
|95
|3
|98
|3.1%
|Misfortune
|13
|1
|14
|7.1%
|Marion
|462
|twenty two
|484
|4.5%
|tomorrow
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|838
|19
|857
|2.2%
|pork
|58
|3
|61
|4.9%
|Tillamook
|19
|0
|19
|0.0%
|Umatira
|33
|2
|35
|5.7%
|Union
|8
|0
|8
|0.0%
|Wallowa
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Wasco
|twenty five
|1
|26
|3.8%
|Washington
|529
|9
|538
|1.7%
|Yang Hill
|139
|2
|141
|1.4%
|State-wide
|4,741
|185
|4,926
|3.8%
Cumulative ELR
|county
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|ELR total
|Positive rate
|Baker
|7,690
|1,514
|9,204
|16.4%
|Benton
|99,022
|3,218
|102,240
|3.1%
|Cracker mass
|329,813
|18,304
|348,117
|5.3%
|Kratosop
|25,532
|1,235
|26,767
|4.6%
|Columbia
|30,902
|1,495
|32,397
|4.6%
|Kudus
|29,285
|1,326
|30,611
|4.3%
|Crook
|11,624
|982
|12,606
|7.8%
|curry
|7,761
|298
|8,059
|3.7%
|Deshoots
|124,264
|7,415
|131,679
|5.6%
|Douglas
|48,998
|1,820
|50,818
|3.6%
|Gilliam
|875
|28
|903
|3.1%
|Grant
|3,251
|176
|3,427
|5.1%
|Harney
|2,451
|187
|2,638
|7.1%
|Hood river
|24,305
|1,302
|25,607
|5.1%
|Jackson
|156,351
|9,951
|166,302
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|14,422
|1,610
|16,032
|10.0%
|Josephine
|41,947
|2,040
|43,987
|4.6%
|Klamath
|36,488
|2,756
|39,244
|7.0%
|lake
|2,375
|340
|2,715
|12.5%
|Lane
|328,662
|10,948
|339,610
|3.2%
|Lincoln
|33,619
|2,125
|35,744
|5.9%
|Rin
|100,492
|6,432
|106,924
|6.0%
|Misfortune
|17,233
|4,526
|21,759
|20.8%
|Marion
|250,175
|25,286
|275,461
|9.2%
|tomorrow
|5,307
|1,176
|6,483
|18.1%
|Multnomah
|760,267
|43,144
|803,411
|5.4%
|pork
|51,616
|3,590
|55,206
|6.5%
|Shaman
|1,067
|47
|1,114
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|10,745
|357
Pictures Credit
