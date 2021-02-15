COVID remains a serious threat until the vaccine is fully effective – Jacksonville’s Free Press





Symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) can be mistaken for vaccine-related side effects in the first few days after vaccination, according to a study of 4,081 vaccinated health care workers in Israel. .. Published online in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention journal Emerging infectious diseases, Survey Twenty-two of the workers were found to develop lab-identified COVID-19 1 to 10 days after vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. “Clinicians should not dismiss post-vaccination symptoms as vaccine-related and should test COVID-19 quickly,” co-authors Sharon Amit, Sharon Alexsandra Beni, Asaf Biber, Amir Grinberg, and Eyal. Written by Leshem, Gili Regev-Yochay from Chaim Sheba. Medical center, Ramat Gan. Sheva launched a personnel vaccination program on December 20, and within a week, 4,081 qualified staff received the first dose. At the same time, the national Covid positive rate increased rapidly. Of the 22 vaccinated employees who tested positive, 13 were tested for symptoms, most commonly fever, chills, cough, headache, myalgia, and sore throat. .. Two were tested and symptoms were reported for exposure to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases. The rest were asymptomatic and were exposed before or on the day of vaccination. Doctors emphasized that the Pfizer vaccine “is unlikely to have a protective effect against clinical disease during the first few days of receiving the first dose.” Efficacy was shown to be 52% 1 week after the first dose. Cases positive for COVID-19 were reported among vaccinated individuals even early after the second dose. 14 days To reach a full effect of 91% to 95%. “Combinated by the availability of vaccines, pandemic fatigue can give the population a false sense of security, which can lead to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases,” the authors warned. .. “Therefore, almost all physical complaints after vaccination pose a true diagnostic dilemma as to whether side effects or new COVID-19 infections are the cause. & Mldr; Clinicians are high about the reported symptoms. You should avoid dismissing vaccination-related complaints until you have a suspicion of level and the true infection is ruled out and the vaccinated person is tested. “ (Edited by Fern Siegel and David Martosko) Covid’s symptoms can be mistaken for vaccine side effects First appeared ISRAEL21c..

