Who’s next?





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has revealed that older people are a priority when it comes to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in the state. “I’m not going to stop until all the seniors who want a shot can get a shot,” DeSantis said at a press conference last week. On Thursday, the governor said 75% of all shots in the state were directed to the elderly. This week, state data show that nearly 40% of Florida’s elderly population is currently vaccinated. “When we see enough older people getting it that they want it, we can consider expanding it to other age groups and other professions,” said Desantis. .. On Monday, the Governor’s Office said these are currently the groups covered by the vaccine: People over 65 years old Long-term facility residents and staff Frontline healthcare professionals Very against COVID-19 by hospital providers Those who were considered vulnerable to, however, the DeSantis office did not answer WESH2’s questions about the following groups and plans. Dr. Ahutab Khan considered his ideas. “At this point, we are ignoring populations with serious comorbidities and underlying diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma, and COPD,” Khan said. “Patients receiving chemotherapy, transplants, and people with autoimmune diseases. The group cannot be ignored.” Kahn is a physician and is treating coronavirus patients in Central Florida. He said the state should focus on large-scale efforts to vaccinate people under the age of 65 with high-risk medical conditions. Florida sent some doses to the hospital earlier this month for people under the age of 65, who are considered “very vulnerable,” but Kahn said it wasn’t enough. “This is a group that will be hospitalized if they get sick and can die if we don’t treat them urgently,” he said. Doctors want Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to be approved soon, and government leaders are calling for school reopening, so teachers should be the next priority to increase supply, Khan said. Said. “Many of our teachers have confirmed that they have underlying illness, heart disease and diabetes, especially from my practice. They need to be totally vaccinated. Ignore them. I can’t, “he said. Kahn said he believes that other front-line essential workers, such as grocery store clerks, construction workers, bank tellers, and public security professionals, should also be considered next.

