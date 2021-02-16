SCVNews.com | Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 29 new deaths and 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 165 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.

The lower number of deaths and cases may reflect reporting delays over the weekend and today’s President’s Day holiday.

The SCV has now seen a total of 25,293 COVID-19 cases and 242 deaths since L.A. county’s first confirmed COVID-19 infection on January 26, 2020.

To date, Public Health officials have identified 1,168,358 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 19,095 deaths.

There are 3,092 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 30% of these people are in the ICU.

The countywide unadjusted adult ICU bed occupancy is 86%, and countywide non-surge inpatient bed occupancy is 76%. Since January 15, hospitalizations are down 60%.

Testing results are available for more than 5,701,000 individuals with 19% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 5.2%, down 64 percent in one month (positivity rate was 14.3% on January 15).

While key COVID-19 indicators are declining, the virus is still very much present and circulating widely in Los Angeles County. Public Health urges residents to remain cautious and implement safety precautions in their everyday life.

More than six weeks after the holidays, the county continues experiencing the deadly toll of the winter holiday surge; Monday’s 7-day average of deaths is 139.

“For all of those in our county who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, we extend our deepest condolences to you and your family,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

“On this Presidents’ Day, we remember the many hardships our country has overcome together; we are in the midst of one of these tremendous challenges,” Ferrer said. “Through collaborative work and individual actions, we continue our recovery journey and end the devastating impact of COVID-19. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and take the necessary safety precautions: stay home whenever possible, wear a mask and stay a safe distance from others when you must leave your home.

See more SCV and L.A. County info and a vaccine update later in this report.

California Monday Snapshot

Statewide, as of Sunday, Feb. 14, California Department of Public Health officials confirmed a total of 3,406,365 COVID-19 cases (up 6,487) with 47,043 deaths from the disease (up 200) since the pandemic began.

There are 8,693 confirmed hospitalizations and 2,552 ICU hospitalizations in the state, continuing a downward trend.

As of Feb. 14, local health departments have reported 91,673 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 382 deaths statewide.

There have been 45,964,127 tests conducted in California, an increase of 260,910 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

The 7-day positivity rate is 3.7% and the 14-day positivity rate is 4.3%, continuing a downward trend.

Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results may include cases from prior to yesterday.

As of Monday, Feb. 15, providers have reported administering a total of 6,153,109 vaccine doses statewide.

As of Sunday, the CDC reports that 8,059,425 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 8,517,000 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped.

See more California information later in this report.

U.S. Deaths Nearing Half a Million People; Global Deaths Top 2.4 Million People

Worldwide, 109,076,584 people have been infected by COVID-19 while 2,405,804 people have died of the virus as of 1:24 p.m. Monday Pacific Time, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In the U.S., more than 27,682,645 Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of people in the U.S. who have died due to the virus has now surpassed 486,111.

With 4.25% of the world’s population (328.2 million) and more than 20% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, the U.S. also continues to lead the world in deaths.

By comparison, Brazil (population 209.5 million) is No. 2 in deaths with 239,245, and No. 3 in cases with 239,245. India (population 1.353 billion) is No. 2 in cases, with 10,916,589 confirmed infections and No. 4 in deaths with 155,732, behind No. 3 Mexico’s 174,207 deaths, as of Monday afternoon.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday Update

Note: Last week’s deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital brought the total of COVID-19 fatalities at the hospital to 133 since the pandemic began, according to spokesman Patrick Moody.

As of Friday, 1 case was pending, 39 patients were hospitalized in dedicated COVID-19 units receiving ICU-level care, and a total of 1,099 patients had been treated and discharged, Moody said.

Henry Mayo releases complete statistics weekly, usually on Wednesdays, unless one or more new deaths occur.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the latest update of the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded 239 deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began, but did not include all of the deaths Henry Mayo reported Thursday and Friday.

Of the 242 SCV residents who have died, 207 lived in Santa Clarita, 12 in Castaic, six in Acton, four in Stevenson Ranch, three in unincorporated Canyon Country, two in Agua Dulce, one in Newhall, one in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon, one in Lake Hughes, one in Val Verde, one in Valencia, and three in communities not yet named.

Of the 25,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

* City of Santa Clarita: 18,471

* Castaic: 3,525 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

* Stevenson Ranch: 1000

* Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 752

* Acton: 421

* Val Verde: 300

* Agua Dulce: 246

* Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 170

* Saugus (unincorporated portion): 125

* Elizabeth Lake: 71

* Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 66

* Bouquet Canyon: 42

* Lake Hughes: 40

* Saugus/Canyon Country: 35

* Sand Canyon: 15

* San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 14

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Vaccine & Vaccination Update

While COVID-19 vaccine supply remains very limited, L.A. County Public Health continues to build an extensive network with pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, health clinics, and community vaccination sites, including six large-capacity sites:

* Dodger Stadium (operated by the city of Los Angeles)

* Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia 91355

* California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge 91330

* Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona 91768

* The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood 90305

* L.A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey 90242

State and federal authorities will open another large-capacity vaccination site at California State University, Los Angeles, targeting underserved communities, on Feb. 16, Gov. Newsom said.

In addition, the state announced that in the next several weeks the vaccination effort statewide will be coordinated by a third-party administrator, Blue Shield of California.

We are very grateful for these partnerships and for the coordination now occurring across sectors and across communities.

During and after this transition, Public Health’s website, www.VaccinateLACounty.com and www.VaccunateLosAngeles.com, will remain a portal for the latest information about COVID-19 and the vaccine and link people to the statewide appointment registration system.

Updated vaccine numbers were not available on Monday due to the President’s Day holiday.

As of Friday, more than 1,345,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the county.

Of those vaccinated, 298,875 people have received second doses. At this time, vaccinations are available for healthcare workers, residents, staff at long-term care facilities, and people age 65 or older.

This week, the county is set to receive 219,700 doses of vaccine; more than 50% of this allocation will be needed for second doses.

The majority of appointments at the county’s large capacity vaccination sites continue to be limited to individuals with appointments for their second doses.

It is our hope that we will see larger allocations in the near future.

Each week, new partners and new providers, large and small, join the monumental effort to vaccinate members of our L.A. County communities.

This week, 391 vaccination sites will be offering appointments to healthcare workers and L.A. County residents 65 and older.

Public Health asks that residents don’t sign up to be vaccinated if it is not their turn. Signing up for a vaccine before it is your turn may take away an appointment from a high-risk person who is unlikely to be vaccinated when you show up for the appointment.

“Please do the right thing: wait your turn for a vaccine and allow those eligible for the vaccine to register and be vaccinated,” Public Health’s Barbara Ferrer said.

L.A. County Demographics — Deaths by Age Group

Of the 29 new deaths reported today, 10 people that passed away were over the age of 80, nine people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, and eight people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

L.A. County Demographics — Cases by Age Group (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena)

* 0 to 4: 21824

* 5 to 11: 52977

* 12 to 17: 66288

* 18 to 29: 262188

* 30 to 49: 368143

* 50 to 64: 213377

* 65 to 79: 85081

* over 80: 30768

* Under Investigation 6775

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Governor Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy imposes risk-based criteria on tightening and loosening COVID-19 allowable activities and expands the length of time between changes to assess how any movement affects the trajectory of the disease.

With the Regional Stay at Home Order rescinded statewide as of January 25, all counties are now under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

* 53 counties are currently in the Purple (widespread) Tier (including Los Angeles County)

* 2 counties are currently in the Red (substantial) Tier (Del Norte, Mariposa)

* 3 counties are currently in the Orange (moderate) Tier (Alpine, Sierra, Trinity)

* No counties are in the Yellow Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Vaccinate All 58

In order to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to those at greatest risk, the state is prioritizing individuals 65 and older to receive the vaccine as demand subsides among health care workers. This effort will help to reduce hospitalizations and save lives.

To sign up for a notification when you’re eligible for a vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.

For more information on the vaccine effort, visit the Vaccinate All 58 webpage.

‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan

Governor Newsom launched the Safe Schools for All Hub as a one-stop-shop for information about safe in-person instruction.

For more information on the transparency, accountability, and assistance measures related to California’s Safe Schools for All plan, visit the hub.

Travel Advisory

California Public Health has issued an updated travel advisory. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California and should adhere to the state’s self-quarantine procedures for 10 days.

California Demographics: Health Equity Dashboard

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted existing inequities in health that are the result of structural racism and poverty, and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African Americans.

As part of its commitment to reduce health inequities and ensure the best outcomes for all Californians, the state has launched a Health Equity Dashboard on www.covid19.ca.gov/equity/ that tracks California’s health equity measure and data by race and ethnicity, age group, and sexual orientation/gender identity.

California Testing & Turnaround Time

More than 85 community testing sites offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

The testing turnaround dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. California has worked to reduce testing turnaround times in recent weeks to help curb the spread of the virus.

During the week of January 31 to February 6, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.1 days. During this same time period, 77% of patients received test results in one day and 93% received them within two days. The testing turnaround time dashboard (PDF) is updated weekly.

All four tiers in the Testing Prioritization Guidance originally dated July 14, 2020, have equal priority for testing.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of February 8, 224 cases of MIS-C reported statewide, 24 more than the previous week. To protect patient confidentiality in counties with fewer than 11 cases, we are not providing total counts at this time.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients are critical to preventing long-term complications.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your healthcare provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

