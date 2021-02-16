Seven variants found in the United States with the same mutation





San Diego (KGTV)-A team of scientists have declared that a total of seven coronavirus mutants found throughout the United States have the same mutation, as reported in a study published over the weekend. I will. “These variants show that the virus is adapted to us,” said Dr. Davy Smith, Head of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at the University of California, San Diego. “The virus evolves daily as it grows. It causes mutations, and if some of those mutations are beneficial to the virus and they are beneficial in that they can spread, they. Mutations remain, which is why we call them mutants, “he told ABC10News on Monday. New studies reveal that mutations are in genes that influence the way the virus enters the host cell, leading researchers to worry about whether mutations make the mutant more contagious. The new study has not yet been peer reviewed. Meanwhile, infectious British and South African variants remain of serious concern. “People need to be vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is provided. This is generally one way to control the evolution of the virus. Therefore, the more people are vaccinated as soon as possible. , The virus will not be able to propagate in the population and will be less likely to evolve, “Dr. Smith added. He said the flu virus continues to evolve, and in the future, as with influenza vaccination, the general public may need to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine each year.

