Mariachi’s “God’s Hand” Touches COVID-19 Patient





Joe Trejo was unable to communicate with his wife Patty and his three sons for 10 days because he was connected to a ventilator in the intensive care unit of Fullerton’s St. Jude Medical Center. But on Monday, when Mariachi’s band played the couple’s favorite song in the parking lot and beamed it to them in the ICU via a smartphone, Joe replied-even if it was subtle. “I know he heard me, and he heard music,” she was portrayed by the Mariachi trio she hired, Aurelio Reyes El Gallo de Dios. He referred to “La Mano de Dios” (“Hand of God”). .. Patty Trejo arranged a mariachi band to play her husband Joe’s favorite song “La Mano de Dios” (“God’s Hand”). (Irrfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) “When I was talking to him, he actually talked a little, opened his eyes and moved,” she said. “I started praying harder, and he opened his eyes again …. I began to put my arms around him and [hold] His hands, and I had to kiss him. “ Patty, 54, an assistant teacher at the Plasencia Yorba Linda Unified School District, said she knew that Joe, a 53-year-old locksmith in the Anaheim Union High School District, was not at risk. He has been hospitalized for a month with COVID-19 and has been fighting pneumonia complications since wearing a ventilator. On the same day, his 95-year-old father, Epie Rios, died in a fight against the virus. Patty Trejo and two of the couple’s three sons, Chris, Matthew and Joseph (ages 18-31), were also infected with COVID-19 and recovered. Everyone was in the hospital on Monday, and I’m hoping Joe will go through. Nurse Serena Mande has a phone to display the mariachi band. (Irrfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) She said he didn’t like to be the focus of attention and wouldn’t be happy that she became public with his illness. But she thanked their friends and colleagues and said she had to do it to hire a new “prayer warrior” to pull for him. “We want pneumonia to get better, and when it gets better he can start to recover,” Patty said. “He empowers me to keep fighting. I just want to say” thank you “to everyone who helped us get over this. ” Patty said she knew that the odds would increase as her husband used the ventilator over the years. “I know they say that if he doesn’t stop it after 10 days, the chances are low,” she said. “But I say, ok, it takes time to heal, and I saw a miracle. He will be our miracle.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos