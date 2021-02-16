What is the flu season?Influenza cases have dropped significantly in Virginia, doctors point out COVID-19 safety measures





Health professionals have shown that low flu numbers, from “widespread” flu activity to “inactivity” for a year, are a great relief, and masking and increasing social distance are working. I will.

Norfolk, Virginia — COVID-19 has received all the attention, but medical experts say the low flu count is great news for public health and a product of pandemic safety measures. Dr. Marlene Caps, Chief Medical Officer at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, said: Virginia has reported a significant reduction in influenza cases so far this season.Virginia Department of Health Reported “inactivity” to influenza epidemic After October 31, 2020.By comparison, VDH reported “Wide range” flu levels From November 30, 2019 to April 4, 2020. CDC data also shows This year is a rare influenza season, Compared to the very high levels of 2020. “Obviously, this isn’t just due to a good year of vaccines. It’s a change in hand washing, masking, social distance, and the way we decide to spend time socially,” Caps said. Said. The minimal flu season is reassuring for doctors and hospitals managing COVID-19 cases. Dr. Anthony Fisher, leader of the Sentara Healthcare Influenza Task Force, said: ICU with ventilator. “ This is my favorite chart @VDHgov.. A “widespread” flu season from November 2019 to April 2020. So far in 2021? “No activity.” Doctors are relieved that, in addition to COVID, they are not working on the busy flu season. “It’s a blessing that we haven’t survived the double pain.” @ 13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/poVSj2PCEH — Evan Watson (@ 13EvanWatson) February 15, 2021 More people have been vaccinated against the flu this year, according to Fisher. He also said changes in the school and work environment helped prevent the spread of the flu. “Part of the social distance is that children are out of school and few people are in business. These are the places where the flu virus is commonly transmitted.” Caps said the new effort to encourage employees to stay home when they are ill has also helped. “If people can self-quarantine and not bring the flu to work, such behavior will have long-term and long-term consequences for us,” she said. House. “ She said the data show how much behavior affects susceptibility to the virus. “Cover those coughs and sneezes and wash your hands immediately. If we could stick to it, we would be in a much better place forever,” Caps said.







