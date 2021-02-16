Fitbit brings additional health and wellness features to more users – Manila Bulletin

Fitbit brings additional health and wellness features to more users
Fitbit Health Metrics Dashboard
- what is that? The Health Metrics Dashboard is a new tool in the Fitbit app that helps you carefully monitor your health and well-being. From the dashboard, you can track indicators such as heart rate variability, respiration rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), and skin temperature changes. Users of Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Inspire 2, and Charge 4 can see trends for 7 days. For free, all premium members with compatible devices can use the tool to track 7-day and 30-day trends and personal ranges for each metric.
- where is it? AllSense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Inspire 2, Charge 4 users in target countries* You can now view health metrics as new tiles on today’s dashboards in the Fitbit app. If you don’t see it on your dashboard[編集]Select to add tiles from the bottom of the page.
- What does each metric mean?
- Respiratory rate (Average respiratory rate per minute): Significant changes in trends help to understand your health. Decreased respiratory rate can lead to cardiovascular health, but short-term increases may indicate that the body is under stress.
- Heart rate variability (HRV) (Time variation between each heartbeat): A significant reduction in HRV helps to understand whether the body is showing potential signs of stress, illness, or fatigue.
- Oxygen saturation (SpO2) (Blood Oxygen Levels): Monitor SpO2 to see trends and how multiple factors can contribute to change and how they relate to other habits (advanced, caffeine) Caffeine, breathing problems, weightlifting, running, etc.).
- Skin temperature changes: See how skin temperature changes to reveal changes in your health. Factors that can cause changes in skin temperature every night include changes in room temperature, bedding, circadian rhythms, the menstrual cycle, or the development of fever or illness. If you notice significant fluctuations, consider taking the core temperature and logging it.
- Resting heart rate (RHR) (Important indicators of cardiovascular health, fitness level, sleep quality, recovery): Increased RHR can be due to stress, illness, malaise, or alcohol or caffeine intake. Exercise, meditation, and dietary changes can reduce your resting heart rate. (RHR is also available for free on the Fitbit app’s heart rate tile.)
- Why are these indicators important? Working on each of these indicators together and over time will help you better understand how they all relate to your long-term health and wellness journey and are a sign of illness. Serves as a potential early warning system for.
- How can these metrics help in the fight against COVID-19? Survey results from us COVID-19 study Respiratory rate, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability (HRV) are all useful indicators of the onset of the disease, demonstrating that wearables are an important tool in the fight against COVID-19. It is clear that our bodies can show the effects of the disease. Before the more prominent symptoms appear. With these initial signals identified, Fitbit continues to work on validating algorithms to detect diseases like COVID-19, focusing on extended research in the real-world environment, including planning prospective clinical trials. I’m guessing. Northwell Health..
* The Health Metrics dashboard is available to users with compatible devices in more than 40 countries around the world. This feature is not intended to diagnose or treat a medical condition or for any other medical purpose. This is intended to help users manage their health and track your information.
Sign up for our daily newsletter