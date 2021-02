Orange County Accelerates Coronavirus Vaccination – Orange County Register

In the past pandemic years, the big numbers mainly meant bad news. However, for the COVID-19 vaccine, the higher the number, the better. According to the state, about 533,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine required a second dose in Orange County a few weeks after the first dose by Sunday, February 14. Department of Public Health.. According to the OC Health Care Agency, at least 306,000 people living or working in Orange County had at least one dose by Monday, February 8. Latest available data.. Vaccinations have been steadily speeding up for the first two months since vaccinations began in Orange County. As of last week, about 15,000 were being administered per day. A month ago, the county’s qualifications were extended from front-line health care workers and long-term care workers to seniors over the age of 65. At Anaheim and Aliso Viejo vaccination supersites and roaming pop-up mobile clinics, county healthcare providers have been blamed for the fierce demand for COVID-19 vaccination as traditional healthcare providers renew their own drives. I did. By February 8, medical institutions were significantly ahead of other organizations in vaccination, according to medical institution data. The campaign accounted for approximately 109,000 doses administered in Orange County. The second was the pharmacy giant CVS, which administered about 33,000 doses (the federal government used the pharmacy early to inoculate residents of long-term care facilities, but generally the elderly. I just moved to). The third was Kaiser Permanente, which was given 30,000 doses. Despite some increased pain, about one-third of the 649,000 people currently enrolled in the county’s vaccine reservation system, Otena, are vaccinated. Website data shows.. Last week, authorities added the trackers they are currently servicing to Othena’s website. We are planning to make a reservation for those who registered before February 15th (Monday) and January 23rd. Today, Orange County’s largest medical network campaign is gaining momentum with vaccinations for the elderly. Kaiser Permanente sent an email to members of Southern California on Friday inviting patients aged 65 to 74 to receive shots “starting with those at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19 and complications.” He said he would start. The Health Network began managing shots for members over the age of 75 in mid-January. “As supply increases, we will continue to expand our priority groups to include more age groups, risk factors, and occupations, following state instructions,” the email said. On Friday, state health officials said vaccination managers from March 15 Start vaccination of medical conditions in people aged 16 to 64 This increased the risk of developing a fatal case of COVID-19.

