COVID-19 vaccination open for eligible Californians under the age of 65





As vaccination competition continues, the California Public Health Service (CDPH) will soon begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions. From March 15th, healthcare providers may vaccinate people in this age cohort who are considered at high risk of death from COVID-19 due to certain health conditions, according to a CDPH press release on Friday. I can do it. As a result, California is one of the few states to begin distributing vaccines to people under the age of 65. Eligibility conditions include immunocompromised cancer, stage 4 or higher chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, heart disease, pregnancy and sickle cell disease, and press release status. The decree also opens the vaccination eligibility to people with disabilities if at least one of the three conditions is met. That is, if an individual can develop a life-threatening illness from COVID-19, if the illness limits access to ongoing care that is essential to the person's survival, or timely COVID-19 care. According to the press release, they can be vaccinated if providing them is uniquely challenging for the individual. As the outflow of scientific evidence continues, the list of conditions is subject to change and is updated regularly as supplies increase to continue the state's path to vaccination of all eligible populations. There is a possibility that At the time of the press, CDPH has not revealed whether high-risk Californians need to prove verification. Please check for updates.







