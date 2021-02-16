COVID-19 Vaccine Guide: What Middle Sex County Residents Should Know

Middle Sex County, NJ — As of Monday, 1.37 million COVID-19 vaccinations were received at hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, government-run clinics, state-owned “megasites”, COVID-19, NJ Administered through New Jersey. Dashboard show.

According to state data, these shots included 1,003,232 first doses and 369,113 second doses, and 103,061 shots, including 76,103 first doses and 26,933 seconds dose, in Middlesex County. It is shown that it was done.

The state has set a goal of vaccination of 70% of New Jersey’s 8.88 million people, or 4.7 million, by early summer. Here are the answers to some of the key questions about the process:

Who are you targeting? As of Sunday, the following people in New Jersey will have the COVID-19 vaccine available in New Jersey, following the guidelines of the State Health Department.

Paid and unpaid healthcare workers

Residents and workers of long-term care facilities and high-risk collective care facilities

First responders, including sworn law enforcement and firefighting experts

Individuals over 65

Individuals aged 16-64 Specific medical condition Increases the risk of serious illness caused by the virus

Find out more about eligible categories on the State Health Department website. Here..

How do I schedule a shot? Both Middlesex County and the State Health Department provide websites where you can schedule shots, but the general public is encouraged to sign up for private health care providers’ sites as well.

Pre-registration of vaccines distributed through New Jersey covidvaccine.nj.gov..

Check availability at CVS locations throughout New Jersey Here..

Check availability at Rite Aid locations in New Jersey Here..

ShopRite in East Brunswick and Spotwood is a place to offer vaccines.Check availability and sign up at Vaccine.shoprite.com..

In collaboration with the volunteer covid19vaccinestatusnj project, Planet Princeton Crowdsourced version of the state COVID-19 vaccine site spreadsheet Shows which sites are accepting patients and which sites are scheduling appointments. Includes links to websites, contact information for individual sites, and advice on whether to call them.

click here For vaccine sites across New Jersey listed by the State Health Department. The 28 sites listed are in Middlesex County. However, individuals are not limited to choosing a location within the county where they live unless the vaccination site indicates another method.

How can I get help over the phone? You can access the state hotline 855-568-0545 daily from 8 am to 8 pm. According to state health officials, the call center, which has both English and Spanish-speaking people, can handle over 240 different languages.

As of February 9, the state has stopped scheduling call center appointments. According to the State Health Department website, this is “to streamline the system and meet the needs of the caller.”

How about scheduling multiple appointments? Dr. Tina Sabharwal, medical director at Clark’s Atlantic Health Urgent Care Center, said people can register as many vaccines as they want, but be careful about booking. “If you register on multiple sites, keep track of what you’ve done and cancel appropriately.” Sabharwal said..

What kind of vaccine is offered? The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people 16 years and older under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. However, the Department of State recommends the Moderna vaccine for individuals over the age of 18. To tell.. Not all sites administer both vaccines, officials said.

Can the vaccine give you COVID-19? No. The vaccine does not infect COVID-19. Judy Persicily said.. In fact, the two vaccines given in New Jersey are completely uninfected, Persichilli said. She said the current vaccine does not contain live or attenuated viruses.

What side effects are you expecting? According to the CDC, side effects include fever, as well as pain and swelling in the arm that fired, chills, malaise, and headache. These are the usual signs that your body is building protection against viruses, CDC says..

Does the vaccine work against new variants? In most cases, yes, they have been found to be very good at stopping severe illness, hospitalization, and death, Persichilli said. However, Oxford University recently found that early data from a small study showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been approved in the United States, provides minimal protection against mild illnesses caused by South African variants. She said she suggested. Principal researchers at the vaccine manufacturer are hoping to get an improved vaccine to address South African variants by the fall, Persicily said.

How effective is the vaccine? According to the CDC, which cites clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease, which was confirmed in the laboratories of people with no evidence of previous infection. result.. Evidence from clinical trials was also 94.1% effective in preventing the COVID-19 disease found in the laboratories of people who received two doses of Moderna vaccine that had no previous evidence of infection. Shows that, CDC To tell..

If I am vaccinated, do I need to maintain masking and social distance? Okay. “Vaccination doesn’t mean you can’t get it, it’s not 100%,” said Dr. Jeanine Bulan, medical director of the Atlantic Medical Group in Westfield. “There is no 100% vaccine, so we need to take precautions to protect ourselves and stop the spread of the virus.”

