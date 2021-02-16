LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations below 3,000





Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles County reported 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths on Monday, but authorities said the relatively low number of cases and deaths was delayed on holiday weekends. Said that it may reflect.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, the number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals continues to decline from 3,270 on Sunday to 3,092, with 30% of these patients in the intensive care unit. However, the county’s number of residents in hospitals suffering from the coronavirus is now below 3,000 to 2,964, according to the latest figures released by the California Department of Health a day ago. The county’s hospitalization rate has fallen sharply since it peaked at over 8,000 in early January and has fallen by 60% since January 15.

The unadjusted adult ICU bed occupancy rate for the entire county was 86%. The 7-day average of the county’s daily test positive rate has also steadily declined, dropping from 5.3% on Sunday to 5.2%, down 64% in a month.

Meanwhile, the supply of vaccines is still limited, so the city and county have booked most of the vaccinations available this week for those who are ready to receive a second vaccination. To provide. A large county-operated site has exclusive control over the second vaccination and health. Authorities have announced. “Most of the appointments on our vaccination site will continue to be for the second vaccination,” said Dr. Paul Simon, chief scientific officer of the county, on Friday. “We offer a second dose only at the Mega-POD (Dispensing Point) site.”

The county-run Mega POD is located at Pomona Fairplex, Magic Mountain, Forums, Downey’s County Education Department, and California State University, Northridge. Initial doses will be available elsewhere, primarily in health centers, pharmacies, and “other providers servicing the areas most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Simon said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday that he would follow a similar policy on large sites, including Dodger Stadium. Dodger Stadium was closed last week due to a shortage, but will reopen on Tuesday. The county receives approximately 200,000 doses each week, but the actual doses vary widely from week to week, making bookings difficult to plan in advance. The city plans to inoculate only 54,000 Moderna and 4,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines this week. Garsetti said local leaders continue to advocate for more supplies, and as the city receives more doses, it will be possible to book initial doses. “We share their frustration,” Simon said. “We are all frustrated. We know that with more doses we can do more. For example, we are currently receiving about 200,000 doses each week and have surveyed all providers. We are confident that we can administer up to 600,000 doses per week, so if we have the vaccine available, we will have a much larger volume. “ Two new sites in LA County will offer appointments for the first dose this week. The first site will open on Monday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson and can be booked this week from 11am to 4pm. This site is a joint effort of Dignity Health, LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park. Another site will open in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. This is a joint effort between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the State of California. Reservations for both sites can be made at myturn.ca.gov/. Both Simon and county health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said it would be important to increase supply as more people were targeted for shots-the state will be 16 years old with underlying illness or disability next month. They are very vulnerable to death and serious illness from COVID-19, who said they plan to extend their eligibility to all of these people. The second dose of this week is automatically scheduled for January 18-23 to Angelenos, who received the first dose at Hansen Dam, San Fernando Park, Clenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park and Dodger Stadium. It was. Eligible patients must receive a text message and / or email with details of the second appointment. Davis recognized a downward trend that generally improved in everyday cases, but although the numbers improved, they were still high, and the risk of encountering someone with COVID-19 was still very high. It ’s expensive. ” Simon said the latest figures indicate that there were 1,345,949 doses in the county, of which 1,047,074 were the first doses. A total of 13.5% of the county’s population over the age of 16 has been vaccinated at least once, and 3.8% of that population has been fully vaccinated. — City News Service

