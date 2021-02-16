Fauci: A “panvirus” vaccine may be needed to tackle tenacious COVID-19 in the long run-Clinical Daily News





The virus that causes COVID-19 is likely to stay here, and success in humans means that stronger defenses are needed, said Anthony S. Fauci, MD, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Other experts in the place say. The ability of the virus to rapidly produce mutants that infect humans is a “wake-up call,” indicating the need for a pan-virus vaccine. It protects against unknown variants as well as current variants of the virus.Friday editorial JAMA network.. In addition to some of the mutations the virus currently has, changes to the virus’s peplomer are very effective — and concerned, the author admitted. These variants are moving targets as well as potentially reducing the effectiveness of the vaccine. It can also cause havoc with some COVID-19 treatments. Among the variants of greatest concern to scientists, B.1.351 is already partial or complete for some of the SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody therapies approved for use against COVID-19 in the United States. The authors reported that they may be resistant to. There is also a new strain known recently discovered in California called 20C / S: 452R, which scientists are watching carefully. So far, there has been little financial support for research on the “pan coronavirus” vaccine. However, the COVID-19 tragedy spurred action and work on animal prototypes began. according to New York Times report. Take out? In addition to supporting more vaccine research, scientists and policy makers must commit to the detection and study of all new SARS-CoV-2 mutants, JAMA’s authors write. The authors conclude that strong surveillance, follow-up, and vaccine implementation are needed around the world. In related news: Coronavirus may stay here, like the flu, says EU health officials European health officials have agreed with US officials that SARS-CoV-2, such as influenza, may stay here. Andrea Ammon, head of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control based in Stockholm, said: according to Agence France-Presse. “This is not a rare feature for the virus, as we are not the first virus to exist forever.” According to official data compiled by AFP, the daily number of COVID-19 cases across Europe was last month. Reduced from 250,000 to 150,000 during.

