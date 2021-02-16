President Navajo Nation advises attention by Covid-19 variants





Details Along Native News Online Staff

February 15, 2021 Window Rock, Arizona. — — Despite being vaccinated at Navajo Nation, President Jonathan Nez advises Navajo citizens to be wary of the Covid-19 variant that hit the United States. “Be vigilant as reports of Covid-19 variants are increasing in the country’s regions. Stay at home as much as possible, wear one or two masks in public, avoid direct gatherings, and be social. Close the distance and wash your hands often, “said Nezu. On Monday, the Navajo Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Regional India Health Service, reported 13 new Covid-19-positive cases of Navajo Nation and another death. As of Monday, the total number of deaths is currently 1,112. Reportedly, 15,826 people recovered from Covid-19 and 242,830 Covid-19 tests were performed. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is currently 29,283, including one that was reported late. Navajo Nation Covid-19 19 positive cases by service unit: Chinru Service Unit: 5,404

Crown Point Service Unit: 2,833

Fort Defiance Service Unit: 3,440

Gallup Service Unit: 4,626

Kaienta Service Unit: 2,601

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,963

Tsubasa City Service Unit: 3,536

Winslow Service Unit: 1,862 * 18 dwellings with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to be accurately placed in a service unit. On Monday, Arizona reported 1,338 new cases, Utah reported 462, and New Mexico reported 200 new cases. “Healthcare professionals at each healthcare facility are doing a great job of getting the Covid-19 vaccine into people’s arms, especially when comparing the data to non-Navajo Nation areas. The first and second vaccines. Remember that you must take all precautions and do everything you can to protect yourself, even after you have been vaccinated with Navajo. “ Navajo Nation’s curfew is valid 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from 9 pm to 5 am (MST). Healthcare facilities throughout Navajo Nation continue to receive the Covid-19 vaccine during drive-through events or by appointment. If you wish to be vaccinated, please contact your healthcare provider for more information about your service unit. Visit the Navajo Department of Health’s Covid-19 website for more information on helpful preventive tips and resources that can help stop the Covid-19 epidemic. http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19.. For questions and information related to Covid-19, please call (928) 871-7014. Celebrate 10 years of native news … Launched Native news online In February 2011, everyone in India believed that they deserved equal access to news and commentary on them, their relatives, and their communities. That’s why the story you just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way for all our readers.I hope it inspires you Celebrate our first 10 years With a gift of $ 10 or more Native news online So that we can continue to publish more stories that make a difference to indigenous peoples, whether they live in the settlement or not. Your donation will help us create quality journalism and continue to raise the voice of indigenous peoples. Contributions of all amounts, large and small, give us a better and stronger future and enable us to remain the force of change. Donate to Native News Online today to support independent indigenous journalism. Thank you very much. About the author Author: Native News Online Staff Other articles by Native News online staff



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos