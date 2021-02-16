Pregnant women in T & T will not be vaccinated with COVID vaccine





(Trinidad Guardian) Pregnant women are not allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at least at this time. At a virtual press conference at the Ministry of Health yesterday, Dr. Adesh Sirjusingh, director of the Women’s Health Department, said data are currently lacking as this category has been excluded from clinical trials of vaccines. Pregnant women are one of the women in the high-risk category of adverse consequences of COVID-19 infection. “There is only not enough data to make a clear recommendation for this vulnerable population. Therefore, our country has received from the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the use of emergency permits in the population of Trinidad and Tobago. Follow the advice and, of course, take advantage of our country-specific situation analysis, which can be different from much else in the world, “he said. The current status analysis of COVID-19 infection in local pregnant women appears to be very optimistic, as Dr. Sirjusingh explained that there were no deaths in this group yet. “39 pregnant women (pregnant) in Trinidad were infected with COVID-19 from the latest data, and these were at various stages of pregnancy. Some of these women became very ill and Needed highly dependent unit care and intensive care unit care. But so far, all mothers and infants who have given birth are well managed, and as a result, newborn babies are affected. I didn’t have to be hospitalized, “he said. To date, there are no pregnant women with COVID-19 on Tobago. The country will receive nearly 120,000 first batches of AstraZeneca (AZD1222) vaccine from the COVAX facility within a few weeks. These doses are sufficient to inoculate up to 60,000 citizens with priority given to front-line healthcare professionals. Pregnant women and children under the age of 18 do not yet receive jabs. Further research in pregnant women, including pregnancy sub-studies and pregnancy registration, will be conducted in the coming months, according to interim guidance from the WHO Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization (SAGE) at the extraordinary meeting on February 8. It is planned. “As data from these studies become available, vaccination recommendations will be updated accordingly. Temporarily, pregnant women may be high-risk medical personnel or groups at high risk. You should only receive AZD1222 if the benefits of vaccination of pregnant women outweigh the potential vaccine risk, such as if you have comorbidities that fall into the category of severe COVID-19. ” Stated. SAGE has not yet recommended the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women due to lack of data. However, further research is underway.

