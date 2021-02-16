Health
Covid vaccine has already reduced viral deaths, hospitalizations and infections, early data show
According to early jab data, COVID vaccination has already reduced hospitalization, mortality and infection rates.
According to an official study, Boris Johnson said there was “foundation of conviction” that the vaccine was beginning to reduce the spread of the infection.
The Prime Minister yesterday, Britain’s current Blockade to be the last He is preparing a roadmap on Monday to mitigate Covid measures.
The Prime Minister, who appeared at a press conference in Downing Street, said he was “more and more confident” that the mass jab program would provide a permanent way to mitigate the curbs of everyday life.
according to TimesThe minister has already been given early data showing that vaccination has reduced the disease by about two-thirds.
Preliminary figures comparing older people with and without jabs are beginning to show that it reduces hospitalization and mortality.
Another study, which tested thousands of health care workers for signs of asymptomatic infection, is also beginning to reduce the proportion of people vaccinated. This is an important sign that jabs are reducing infections.
The number of Covid patients in hospital has plummeted since New Year, but is still above its peak in April last year.
The data looks promising, but the Prime Minister warned that the government is waiting for “certain facts” and cannot provide a “cast iron guarantee” that strict Covid measures will not be implemented again if necessary.
He called on the public to be “optimistic but patient,” as government sources warned that the data was very preliminary and was primarily based on early Pfizer jabs.
Britain Recent decline in Covid cases Today’s 9,765 were the lowest in four months, but the death toll has dropped to 230 in the last 24 hours.
After Johnson praised Britain’s “unprecedented national achievement,” the targets that hit the 15 million most vulnerable people were shattered with plenty of time to spare.
But the prime minister has no plans to slow down immediately with Covid Jab for the double To 1 million per day To vaccinate all people over the age of 50 by the end of April.
The report also Discard the “Stay-at-home order” message To bring the British back outdoors in the coming weeks.
The Prime Minister said: “We have illnesses that can fight nature and cause mutations and changes.
“I am more and more confident and more optimistic about the wide range of possibilities open to vaccination.
“We will set as much timetable as possible on the 22nd. We are very much looking forward to moving forward and opening things up.
“People should be very, very encouraged by what is happening now, but I would like to set a schedule that is realistic, clearly cautious, and takes into account the actual state of the pandemic.”
But the prime minister said Number of people in hospital Vaccination means “you have to put your feet on the floor”.
He states: “It’s not a moment to relax. In fact, the threat of this virus is so real that it’s a moment to accelerate.
“If we can maintain their pace and stabilize supply, we would like to provide vaccinations to all people in the first nine priority groups by the end of April.
“This moment is a big step forward, but it’s only the first step. It shows what the country can do, but we must be optimistic and at the same time patient.”
The prime minister said he would undertake “as much as possible on the path to normality.” Next week, we will announce the roadmap from the blockade..
But he warned. “Some things are very uncertain because we want to make this blockade last and make progress cautiously but irreversibly.”
Boris was pressed by his plans and said, “I can’t give you that guarantee” that the blockade will definitely be the last.
However, he also revealed that the minister is looking at simple mass testing rather than vaccine passports as a way to reopen large venues such as nightclubs and theaters.
He states: “We’ll look at everything, but at the moment we’re thinking of a route that relies on high-volume vaccination, as well as the quickest testing of the most difficult nuts in nightclubs and theaters. An economy that couldn’t be done.
“I think that’s the route we’re going down and the business is going down.”
