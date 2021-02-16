UWA researchers investigate whether breast milk can protect babies from COVID





Perth researchers will conduct the world’s largest long-term breastfeeding study to discover whether breastmilk can protect babies and toddlers from COVID-19. Researchers at the University of Western Australia analyze 500 breast milk samples from 25 COVID-19-infected and 25 uninfected mothers to establish protective properties of breast milk against coronavirus infection. Findings funded by the state government to address virus-related health challenges inform breastfeeding recommendations for the best infant care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The UWA team in the Faculty of Molecular Science was awarded $ 223,000 through the Future Health Research and Innovation (FHRI) Fund Focus Grant Program to carry out the research. Researchers will investigate the activity of antibodies that protect children from COVID-19 and address the current gap in knowledge. Camera icon This study may lead to the development of new treatments, such as milk-derived antibodies, to prevent serious illness in at-risk populations. credit: AP They also study how maternal COVID-19 infection affects the protective effect of breast milk and how important maternal antibodies are to protect children from infection. Professor Valerie Ferhasert, senior researcher at the University of Western Australia’s Larsen Rosenquist Human Lactology Committee, said whether breast milk can protect babies from COVID-19 as it is recommended as the only source of nutrition for babies. And said it was important to understand how to do it. “Currently, I’m convinced that children can’t get COVID-19 from breast milk, but there’s still a lot of research to be done to clarify the ability of human milk to prevent COVID-19 infection. “Professor Verhasselt said. .. Professor Verhasselt said bridging these knowledge gaps is essential to provide the scientific evidence needed for proper breastfeeding guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said the study highlights the importance of long-term breastfeeding to prevent infections and illnesses in children and to prevent community transmission by asymptomatic children. “We expect this knowledge to be important in communicating vaccination strategies, including the need to vaccinate lactating mothers for the best approach to prevent COVID-19 in children.” Said Professor Verhasselt. “It could also lead to the development of new therapies, such as milk-derived antibodies, to prevent serious illness in at-risk populations.” The study was co-founded with Dr. Juan M Rodriguez of the Complutense University of Madrid, who provided access to a long-term breast milk cohort, and Dr. Allison Imrie of the UWA, working on the virus-neutralizing properties of breast milk antibodies.

