Chills, loss of appetite, headache, and muscle aches are additional symptoms of Covid-19: Study
A study of more than 1 million people in the United Kingdom shows the need for clearer test criteria
Some of the subtle symptoms of COVID-19 are still being studied in large studies. Image: Usman Yousaf / Unsplash
A study of more than 1 million people in the United Kingdom revealed additional symptoms associated with having Coronavirus , Chills, loss of appetite, headache, muscle aches, etc. In addition to known or so-called classic symptoms such as loss of smell and taste, fever, and new persistent cough, these broader symptoms were observed, but about 60% of infected people became infected. In a test that did not report symptoms in the previous week, Imperial College London led a real-time assessment (REACT) study of community infections revealed Wednesday.
“These new discoveries are made by many COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Professor Paul Elliott, director of the Imperial REACT program, says that the symptoms do not match those used in current public health guidance to help identify infected people and are not tested and therefore not self-quarantined. ” I will. ..
“We understand that clear test criteria are needed and that people are at risk of unnecessary self-isolation, including many of the symptoms commonly found in other illnesses such as seasonal flu. Our findings on the most beneficial symptoms help the test program use the latest evidence to identify more infected people, “he said.
Cotton stick tests and questionnaires collected between June 2020 and January 2021 as part of the study found that among these other symptoms were chills, loss of appetite, headache, and muscle aches, four so-called classics. It was shown to be most strongly associated with infection, along with other symptoms.
Having either of these other symptoms or classic symptoms alone or in combination Coronavirus And the more symptoms people show, the more likely they are to test positive.
The study also found that symptoms vary with age. Chills were associated with positive tests at all ages, but headache was reported in adolescents aged 5 to 17, loss of appetite in 18 to 54 and 55 years, and myalgia in 18 to 54 years. Infected people aged 5 to 17 years were less likely to report fever, persistent cough, and loss of appetite than adults.
The study also investigated whether a new emergence in the UK Coronavirus The first variant identified in Kent was associated with a different profile of symptoms. Symptoms were generally similar, but in January of this year, compared to November-December 2020, olfactory loss and changes were COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears , The proportion of people who tested positive for a new persistent cough appeared to be increasing.
“As the epidemic progresses and new variants emerge, we can continue to monitor how the virus affects people and meet the changing needs of our testing programs,” said Dr. Joshua Elliott of Imperial College London’s School of Public Health. It is essential to do so. “
“We hope that our data will help us develop testing guidance and systems that will help us better identify who should take it. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Test based on symptoms. “
British people are now COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Test for at least one of four typical symptoms: loss of taste, loss of smell, fever, and a new persistent cough. This is called the “second pillar test”.
Based on the results of the new REACT study, researchers estimate that the current second pillar test will pick up about half of all symptomatological infections if all eligible people are tested. However, if additional symptoms are included, this can be improved to three-quarters of symptomatological infections.
The findings, released as a preprint report prior to peer review, are part of REACT-1’s ongoing analysis stream, led by Imperial College London and in collaboration with Ipsos MORI. A real-time assessment program for community infections is funded by the Government Ministry of Health.
