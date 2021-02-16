COVID-19 testing being offered without doctor’s order in Southwest Ohio





COVID-19 Antigen testing is typically recommended for an individual who is within 5 days of having COVID-19 symptoms and the test provides rapid results within a couple hours. Patients can order their own COVID-19 testing at the following locations. Appointments are required. When patients arrive at the testing site, they should remain in their car and call the phone number on the sign. Explore What happened to the flu? Season almost nonexistent in Dayton region DAYTON AREA Direct Access – no doctor’s order needed – PCR and Antigen Testing ⋅ MIAMISBURG: Miami Valley Hospital Austin Blvd. Emergency Center, 300 Austin West Blvd. Monday – Friday, 8am – 8pm; Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5pm. Appointment required Direct Access – no doctor’s order needed – PCR Testing Only ⋅ BEAVERCREEK: CompuNet Beavercreek Lakeview Patient Service Center, 2400 Lakeview Drive; Monday – Friday, 7:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. (closed for lunch 12:30pm – 1:30pm). Appointment required · MIDDLETOWN: Atrium Medical Center Drive-Through Collection Location, One Medical Center Drive; seven days a week. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required · TROY: Upper Valley Medical Center Drive-Through Collection Location, 3130 N. County Road 25A; seven days a week. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required Explore Double whammy? Second strong storm expected later this week. CINCINNATI AREA Direct Access – no doctor’s order needed – PCR and Antigen Testing · WEST CHESTER: CompuNet Patient Service Center, Tylersville Point Center, 7743 Tylersville Road. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m. Appointment required. · MONTGOMERY: CompuNet Montgomery Patient Service Center, 11135 Montgomery Road. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required To schedule an appointment, visit www.compunetlab.com. Test results are available through CompuNet’s online patient portal, My Labs Now. To access or sign up for My Labs Now, go to www.compunetlab.com or text MYLABS to 66349. Follow the signup link in the text message you receive. Additional locations for direct access COVID-19 PCR and Antigen testing are planned to open in the coming weeks. CompuNet continues to accept doctor’s ordered COVID-19 testing. Founded in 1986, CompuNet Clinical Laboratories is a full-service clinical laboratory serving physicians, hospitals, patients, employers, and healthcare industry organizations throughout Southwest Ohio. Explore Ohio’s roads are rated a ‘D.’ But who will pay to fix them?

How is there sleet when it's so cold? A significant winter storm expected to bring 8 to 12 inches by Tuesday morning already has led numerous workplaces, schools and government agencies to shut down or start on a delay. Sinclair Community College announced Monday that all campuses will be closed. However, all online courses will go on as scheduled and employees will work remotely if able to do so, the college announced. Wilberforce University's campus also will be closed, with all classes virtual, the university announced Monday.

Wright State University will delay opening its campuses until noon Tuesday, but there is no change to its remote learning school, the university announced.

Preble County commissioners have closed offices in the courthouse on Tuesday, which also includes Preble County Job & Family Services and the Preble County Title Office. The Preble County Landfill will remain open under normal hours, county officials said. Snow”,”width”:1994,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/DRF7NZ6T7JC3LEINTFDLZOZQMM.png”,”height”:1104}},”_id”:”7MVN2OP4FREGNI3S5O26MINTRU”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”27CY3VJMEND7DIV46HSHZ72X3Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594910670020},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Nine Ohio Department of Transportation plows have been struck over the last two weeks.”},{“_id”:”3YMLZQHLVZGJNGYXYNZDW5MLHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613392342312},”type”:”text”,”content”:”One of those crashes happened President’s Day in Darke County, Matt Bruning, ODOT press secretary, posted on social media. Most of the plows hit over the last couple weeks have been in central Ohio.”},{“_id”:”WNE34THRUFEJ5ATLDUMY2QPGLI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”V273G3TQTRFMHDKPMG4STFNY3Y”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:”

The best thing you can do is stay home. Not everyone can and if you’re one of those folks, plan ahead for hazardous travel conditions later today. Roads WILL be snow covered. You WILL have to drive slower. https://t.co/EjgcwmDbd2 — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) February 15, 2021

“},{“_id”:”WECRDXLGKRH7PEO7TD2EPG3TLU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613443144572},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Please stay home during dangerous driving conditions. When you see our crews slow down, move over and give them room to work,” according to an ODOT Dayton Tweet.”},{“_id”:”7SNY4F4MNJBIVGOXZ34BM4MVI4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613413001614},”type”:”text”,”content”:”More than 1,200 ODOT crews were out across the state plowing and treating roads as a significant storm hit that is expected to bring 5 to 8 inches of snow.”},{“_id”:”XLCJG2VZWFCTXLAJZTUBCAXGB4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”2S2RSFSI2JA3JCLHAQVGM7E2L4″},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/winter-storm-warning-5-8-inches-of-snow-expected-through-tuesday/2QT4JG62CJG7TKCBM2LYEIMF6A/”,”content”:”Winter Storm Warning: 8-12 inches of snow expected through Tuesday”},{“_id”:”EGEDGNMIGJHVNP6VATSALVXZUA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613343017653},”type”:”text”,”content”:”As temperatures drop into single digits, ODOT crews will increase the concentration of calcium chloride, or agricultural deicer that is more effective in extreme temperatures. Any material put down on the roads for previous storms also will assist with the incoming weather, ODOT said.”},{“_id”:”UEJVALOHBRDC5DY2TMTX2NH3HA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613443144576},”type”:”text”,”content”:”There is a reason why it’s important to not get too close to an ODOT plow, the agency said.”},{“_id”:”OXW2BOGP65DHXM4JA73MLLSMI4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613413001618},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The plow driver’s field of vision is limited,” ODOT shared on Twitter. “As a general rule: If you can’t see the plow truck’s side mirrors, the truck driver can’t see you. Always stay two to three car lengths behind the plow.””},{“_id”:”26NCE6JMJRFZ7EAUW2ZGYZH7ZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613392342316},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Storm Watch are in effect through 1 p.m. Tuesday, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.”},{“_id”:”RYGU25AFHFCC7H3VV34CCDEXF4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”HJPZFOFXVZCANM2RWMKWBUDWIE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/coronavirus-montgomery-county-deputies-to-provide-rides-to-vaccine-appointments-in-severe-winter-weather/6VLYBYVKSFCVHALISQ2NYD3QFA/”,”content”:”Need a ride to a COVID vaccine during snow? BILL LACKEY/STAFF”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/XODHXIUVLVAR5LMR7BMUYD2AMY.jpg”,”height”:2590}},”_id”:”MYMYJTHF3BC5PC62HAFCRTHPRA”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”52XWEPBUGJAYFK6BWVDJR2N2BE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”WEBURST ONLY. STORY TO BE FILED TUESDAY AFTERNOON.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613437296646},”type”:”text”,”content”:”CENTERVILLE — The city has hired a consultant for its Uptown plan, an estimated $10 million public investment.”},{“_id”:”F4W4D5EHXBCHPOYZNK5W4G2P6U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613437296647},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Centerville City Council Monday night approved the hiring of LJB Inc. The Miami Twp. firm will receive no more than $257,262 for the scoping, planning and design of the Uptown streetscape and parking improvements project, records show.”},{“_id”:”LVKKCNBU4JEZ3NFVNYBU5XSY44″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”VHHSS2M54VHITN23UIP23XULKY”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/just-in-multimillion-dollar-upscale-condo-development-planned-near-i-675/MTYMQE4N5NF7TARGYKBB732URA/”,”content”:”POPULAR: Multimillion-dollar upscale condo development planned near I-675″},{“_id”:”2PMNB6WWL5HRDBW5BE3T3V3HWI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613437296648},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The three-phased Uptown plan includes the architectural preservation district at the intersection of Franklin and Main streets.”},{“_id”:”LSFH6J2JVREWFCZUNSNNPRVLKY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613437296649},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Uptown plan, according to the city, highlights focus on the following: improving walkability and reducing traffic congestion; improving parking; scheduling and organizing new events focusing on business development; developing branding; and increasing greenspace.”},{“_id”:”BCIOOCTKVBCXRJJUN26SLUQW44″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613437296650},”type”:”text”,”content”:”LJB was picked from eight firms that submitted qualifications to be considered for the project.”},{“_id”:”2SWJX3CPCJAGPFR4GVN7JQUTP4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”UHFHPUHNPFHFTKFDVRTKCVK2IM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/fitness-business-opens-second-ohio-franchise-in-centerville/L4IEZLAPQBBDPO2SPET64P33OY/”,”content”:”EARLIER: Fitness business opens second Ohio franchise in Centerville”}],”display_date”:”2021-02-16T02:06:07.560Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Centerville approves deal with business for $10M Uptown business”,”width”:1653,”caption”:”This image shows plans for Centerville’s Uptown project from an aerial view. CONTRIBUTED”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/YFISK2KC3RGAFJDTOEQH4CVJIA.jpg”,”height”:1209}},”_id”:”TTUOXMUPJBC5XCCQQU2BDMUQYQ”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”R63SSD3I4FHWZF7E7JKRARWGQ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594654470674},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Heavy snow is falling, dropping an expected 8 to 12 inches across the region as part of a significant winter storm.”},{“_id”:”VISCEW65VBBF3OVCZULSOWP4YE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613430723346},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Multiple counties in the region are now under a snow emergency until further notice.”},{“_id”:”G5CVGYVU6JBG7MLSGVHZFJRY7M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613434055882},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A Level 2 Snow Emergency is in effect for:”},{“list_type”:”unordered”,”_id”:”5TYN54I6IZC2XAAOCYJPQYLWOE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”list”,”items”:[{“_id”:”CLT3MZ3QPZHH7HFWAANPMMIGBM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Champaign County”},{“_id”:”N6R2Q3PSTFHGPJY2RV7MWI5YMU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Darke County”},{“_id”:”OW4EHC3SKVBPRDDPJ77NVXVIMA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Montgomery County”},{“_id”:”2M34UJENIFFA5PCMBMLHYD2HTI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Preble County”}]},{“_id”:”GB5B3AANLJE3NEYYW7ANJ7UHHI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613430723347},”type”:”text”,”content”:”A Level 1 Snow Emergency is in effect for:”},{“list_type”:”unordered”,”_id”:”WYGXIEGGLRCD7EE3ZPELSV342A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”list”,”items”:[{“_id”:”BQH6JIXFDFEU3JYPIEKY6IZIQQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Butler County”},{“_id”:”MNOWJGVR2VHBPBKRBXPVL62QW4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Clark County”},{“_id”:”X7PVRLBEK5D4DM3HFIXFXYIBDY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Greene County”},{“_id”:”376CB4PWXFD2LHVHZK5U7B2PT4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Miami County”}]},{“_id”:”EQWOGZLJUBEYFCQG44UETKMOMU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”LLQWNO7HPFDOZJNJCPP4TY45EU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/winter-storm-warning-5-8-inches-of-snow-expected-through-tuesday/2QT4JG62CJG7TKCBM2LYEIMF6A/”,”content”:”Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snowfall creates hazardous conditions”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”2BXYPAAM6BFBLKGWDMIATKSQKU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613424330549},”type”:”header”,”content”:”What do the snow emergency levels mean?“},{“_id”:”5U3THZHLVNETJIOOFISJB6KZLE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613424330550},”type”:”text”,”content”:”LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also are icy. Drive with caution.”},{“_id”:”D5WBXBPF6NC27OCLHT6KHDFOUI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613424330551},”type”:”text”,”content”:”LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.”},{“_id”:”IJMQJPFL2FARXFWFIQ7WFRHSHQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613424330552},”type”:”text”,”content”:”LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary. All employees should contact employers to see if they should report to work. News”}},”label”:{“hide_timestamp”:{“text”:”No”,”url”:””,”display”:true}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-16T05:21:12.292Z”,”canonical_url”:”/local/level-1-snow-emergency-for-butler-county/BSEDHC77BNFODAKIRWBFIAGTQA/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1xee2ssey3x9d.cloudfront.net/02-15-2021/t_340ba7b4c1674822bbf000a18b5f0cda_name_t_3a4e0f24728a40329ea7afb3881af62f_name_February_15__2021_at_3_27_pm_2021_02_15_15_28_12_.jpg”},”credits”:{},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Snow and freezing rain falling in Middletown”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“width”:1920,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1xee2ssey3x9d.cloudfront.net/02-15-2021/t_340ba7b4c1674822bbf000a18b5f0cda_name_t_3a4e0f24728a40329ea7afb3881af62f_name_February_15__2021_at_3_27_pm_2021_02_15_15_28_12_.jpg”,”height”:1080}}}},”_id”:”BSEDHC77BNFODAKIRWBFIAGTQA”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”5YQW5ALUOVH6RJ5TGJJLZZ6HK4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594759697747},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Premier Health and Kettering Health Network postponed COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Monday and Tuesday due to the winter storm that arrived in the region.”},{“_id”:”AVPNXU5PLJAKRHG4OQAPKBUEIE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613403445675},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Premier Health said it be reaching out to anyone who had a Monday vaccine appointment to reschedule.”},{“_id”:”D5HEWYQ7DZD3FMXVRPAG2ZA3AE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”H2VK3LWD4JDK5CDTERYDYCBB4E”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/what-to-know-about-covid-19-vaccine-sign-ups-in-dayton-region/YOTRTKRSLRGNVC7ZYMM66KER6E/?icmp=cb_widget”,”content”:”What to know, where to go for COVID-19 vaccine signups”},{“_id”:”DDEFUUM5WBAJTI47XW4Q7NOTSE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Kettering Health Network said its Tuesday coronavirus vaccine clinic is canceled and that all appointments for that day were rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the same time at 2040 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.”},{“_id”:”AVPNXU5PLJAKRHG4OQAPKBUEIE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613403445675},”type”:”text”,”content”:”As much as 12 inches of snow was expected to fall by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. “},{“_id”:”2SWZM4XY7RFIRDCE5X3SLQIDXU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County has not canceled its vaccine clinic, but the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has extended a ride invitation to any Montgomery County resident who already has an appointment who is in need of transportation due to weather conditions.”},{“_id”:”7XWGHQDMEZBNHKYXHFLUCPIHZI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”FODETHMU3NBBZI6WF3MVZDPMGY”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/coronavirus-montgomery-county-deputies-to-provide-rides-to-vaccine-appointments-in-severe-winter-weather/6VLYBYVKSFCVHALISQ2NYD3QFA/”,”content”:”Need a ride to a COVID vaccine during snow? Montgomery County deputies can help”},{“_id”:”QALEUHX4CRBKRGZ63V7JGBLJFI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Residents who would like a ride are asked to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number at 937-225-HELP (4357) and ask to be put on the list to receive a ride. Callers must provide their name, address, phone number and time and place of COVID vaccine appointment. Call as early as possible, no later than three hours before the scheduled appointment. Deputies and residents all will be required to wear masks.”},{“_id”:”WHM4MSIBZZBXRFHHXIOA36KM3U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

Parallel to the tightened Corona rules, vaccination has been intensified in the fight against the pandemic in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP)”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/GGSIJJVBXSHBWXQEGSDEOXTQ6E.jpg”,”height”:2805}},”_id”:”6QIIPO7HOBCKPK7M5JXMIBNN54″},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”FJK7MLZDGVCOLHEN2EBAY64OCE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594759697747},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The region could receive 8 to 12 inches of snow through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.”},{“_id”:”GVGSSHWCEJENHPY5IK75X45LYU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613438273739},”type”:”text”,”content”:”So far for President’s Day, 3.7 inches of snow were reported as of 7 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport.”},{“_id”:”CT6TDRSYGJAJ7BH4HGTLDZPDEI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613402296838},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Dayton region has weathered significant storms in the past, but the winters of 1978, 2004 and 1968 stand out.”},{“_id”:”UPERBIZIQVBF7F66JPKVDQS5IM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”RPQNYSQ4EBGQNGM54NCIDUOTJE”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:”

rn

rn Top 10 snowfalls at Dayton International Airport rn DATE SNOW rn Jan. 26, 1978 12.2 rn Dec. 22, 2004 11.5 rn March 22, 1968. 11.2 rn March 8, 2008. 10.3 rn Jan. 1, 1964 9.8 rn March 1, 1963. 9.1 rn Jan. 7, 1979 8.4 rn Jan. 2., 1996 8.4 rn Nov. 25, 1950 8 rn March 30, 1987. 7.9 rn Source: Dayton International Airport rn

“},{“_id”:”OPIGBQLQTRGCRHIPIWTFXJ4EDI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613402296840},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Great Blizzard of 1978 — dubbed a “once in a lifetime storm” — blew in with near-hurricane strength winds and record-breaking snow totals.”},{“_id”:”QPKI2KO7KZF37PZSUVX7IWKXGI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613402296841},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Local interstates were closed for days, the National Guard was called in, and for the first time since the 1913 flood, there was no mail delivery.”},{“_id”:”KPPSW2Q3EJG2ZHWHC3NEIGQMWU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613402296842},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The storm killed more than 70 in the Midwest, with 51 of the deaths in Ohio.”},{“_id”:”T7OE35XUJNEXBKE2OR4WSIXZPM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”VAPVXZT7MRDFFI7NSQQLJ2CGOU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/things-you-should-know-about-the-blizzard-1978/muWhr6XHnv9n8HCEcA13GM/#:~:text=of%20the%20blizzard.-,On%20Jan.,remains%20a%20single%2Dday%20record.”,”content”:”5 things you should know about the Great Blizzard of 1978″},{“_id”:”7IVY37WMIBFGXBNJLOQHXD4S6A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613402296843},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In 2004, the Christmas snow storm of blew through the region Dec. 22, dropping tons of snow and causing bone-chilling temperatures.”},{“_id”:”FV2GQVVVGBC4BNZB3ZBFPIJK4U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613402296844},”type”:”text”,”content”:”When it was all over, 11½ inches of snow was measured at the Dayton International Airport, 13 inches of snow in downtown Dayton and 24 inches in Greenville.”},{“_id”:”R6MYDA5ZKBHOLDDEDFSU36TBGM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613402296845},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Holiday travel was disrupted, neighbors helped each other push automobiles out of drifts, and the Ohio National Guard cleared downtown Dayton streets.”},{“_id”:”I5FMLTMTVZAURA6JZ7TVE7MNAI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”U7J76UZJDBFZHJDKLXNTFXKQJA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/weather-anniversary-the-2004-snowstorm-that-buried-the-miami-valley/xSM1cOSjVfe4N44WNhkdqI/”,”content”:”LOOK BACK: The 2004 Christmas snowstorm that buried the Miami Valley”}],”display_date”:”2021-02-16T00:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Will snowfall break the Top 10 snow totals at Dayton MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/BYYNC3FW55EBDAPMHG3JNODXEM.jpg”,”height”:1492}},”_id”:”EGQPLP4OD5E6PDUXO76YPKWX6E”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”4S5U4JGGXJE57FCHU2D66RGJZM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594654470674},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The 42nd annual Sugar Maple Festival was canceled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic.”},{“_id”:”DJFAGJAWYBBBHP6KVHPNTOZ3PQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Based on current and ongoing state restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the festival was not able to obtain permits even with safety modifications, organizers said in a release.”},{“_id”:”H6VDFMO35BBSNP5K25AWGBDF2Y”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”LMI2MFDGHVDZHEKNCC4UBWI4DY”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/local/bellbrook-2020-sugar-maple-festival-cancelled-2021-festival-scheduled/cv3hrFqLrDqxySkPnTirEI/”,”content”:”Bellbrook 2020 Sugar Maple Festival cancelled, 2021 festival scheduled”},{“_id”:”LTNI4FUVGBDM5P67MUX2D3Q7GQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We are saddened to share this news, but we will be back next spring, bigger and better! Save the date – April 22-24, 2022.””},{“_id”:”MESTLTXHQBE5BBAFMCZG6QRJ6E”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”L7ZNPZSJ5FGUZMDJBXZWJDMERI”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:”

rnrn

After several weeks of working with the Greene County Health Department and in conjunction with the Ohio Department of… Posted by Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival on Friday, February 12, 2021

“}],”display_date”:”2021-02-15T21:57:08.692Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Coronavirus: Pandemic cancels Sugar Maple Festival in Bellbrook for 2nd year”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-02-15T21:57:08.692Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”BottomNav”:”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Dayton News | Latest from Dayton area & Miami Valley”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”Local News”,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”BottomNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”]},”order”:{“+ add”:1013,”default”:1002,”BottomNav”:2001,”SectionMap”:1002,”TopNav”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./local”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/what-to-do/events”,”parent”:{“default”:”/what-to-do”},”_website”:”dayton”,”parent_id”:”/what-to-do”,”name”:”Events”,”description”:””,”_id”:”/what-to-do/events”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”/what-to-do”,”SectionMap”:”/what-to-do”,”TopNav”:”/what-to-do”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Best events & things to do in Dayton”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Events”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton”,”name”:”Events”,”_id”:”/what-to-do/events”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”]},”order”:{“TopNav”:2002}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton./what-to-do/events”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/what-to-do”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”What to Do”,”description”:”The latest events, concerts, restaurants and things to do in Dayton, Ohio.”,”_id”:”/what-to-do”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”The latest events, concerts, restaurants and things to do in Dayton, Ohio.”,”site_title”:”Dayton Events, Things to Do, Food & More”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”What to Do”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton”,”name”:”What to Do”,”_id”:”/what-to-do”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”]},”order”:{“TopNav”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton./what-to-do”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/community/bellbrook”,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”Bellbrook”,”description”:””,”_id”:”/community/bellbrook”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:null,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Bellbrook community news”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Bellbrook”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”Bellbrook”,”_id”:”/community/bellbrook”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[],”SectionMap”:[],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./community/bellbrook”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”Ddnhomepage”},{“text”:”ddn_app”},{“text”:”dcom_app”},{“text”:”coronavirus”},{“text”:”corona”},{“text”:”coronaclosings”},{“text”:”coronainfo”},{“text”:”bellbrook”},{“text”:”taxon:bellbrook”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”name”:”Local News”}},”label”:{“hide_timestamp”:{“text”:”No”,”url”:””,”display”:true}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-15T21:57:09.105Z”,”canonical_url”:”/local/coronavirus-pandemic-cancels-sugar-maple-festival-in-bellbrook-for-2nd-year/2W4776TTKRHAFNEN7M3QRNK3SM/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Sugar Maple Festival 2019″,”width”:5529,”caption”:”Festival season in Dayton officially began with Bellbrook’s 41st Sugar Maple Festival April 26-28, 2019. The weekend was filled with sugary sweet treats, deep-fried dishes, crafts, live music and more. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/S4AJX7KNXRA6TI7LWGOMKZNRHE.jpg”,”height”:3691}},”_id”:”2W4776TTKRHAFNEN7M3QRNK3SM”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”VHN77N26AFBVLD3BL3MCD7RSCE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594759697747},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Contamination has been found in a third private well north of Aullwood Audubon Farm Discovery Center, where levels of a group of “forever chemicals” were detected last fall, prompting a local water quality experts to call on the state to do more aggressive testing.”},{“_id”:”D5BXGYHUFRGDVANTKXA2MWP2AM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613418375892},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Kara Maynard and her husband, Tim Hudson, learned this month that the contamination was detected in their drinking water at their home in the Mill Creek neighborhood, three miles north of Aullwood in Butler Twp. in Montgomery County. On Saturday the state of Ohio also said that it detected levels of the chemicals, known as PFAS, in two of 18 wells it tested this month.”},{“_id”:”Q5KYNSP5QFBBFNMQTVA7OL42W4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613422296473},”type”:”text”,”content”:”State officials said they plan to sample additional wells in the area to determine the extent of the contamination. A Wright State University groundwater contamination expert said additional testing is necessary, but the state’s plan should be aggressive and quickly determine the source of the contamination in the area.”},{“_id”:”RPL7AX6KG5B6DB6CWDA6QZ35SU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”KAA4V7DR5ZC3ZK2MFKQNWVOYUM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/forever-chemicals-detected-in-two-private-wells-near-aullwood-farm-in-dayton/EKERF6K6GZBIVFK4YDHESJOPKQ/”,”content”:”‘Forever chemicals’ detected in two private wells near Aullwood farm in Dayton”},{“_id”:”GQKN2SSD2VEZFPK732BR34NH4Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613418375893},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Maynard and Hudson tested their well in late January after local and state health officials urged homeowners in the area to sample their drinking water for the chemicals. Six PFAS compounds were detected in their well at a combined level of nearly 74 parts per trillion. A part per trillion is the equivalence of a grain of sand in an Olympic-size pool or a pinch of salt in 10 tons of potato chips.”},{“_id”:”GQKN2SSD2VEZFPK732BR34NH4Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613418375893},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s action level is 70 ppt.”},{“_id”:”IUC7ZK3LB5ACXG2QPKGRWSBXT4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613418375895},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It was worth it for us to spend the money and find out because we’re concerned about our health and we’re concerned about our children’s health,” Maynard said. “They’re growing, they’re developing, and who knows what these kinds of chemicals will do to them in the long run?””},{“_id”:”DT6ZA2PDCBEUZLNLLHFX53Q4QM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613418375896},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Exposure to PFAS or ― per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ― can affect pregnancy, increase cholesterol levels and cause some forms of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infants and children, pregnant and nursing women, and those who have a compromised immune system might be at a higher risk of health effects from PFAS exposure, health officials said.”},{“_id”:”764VNP3ZXVB7NCQY7XPBE4S7LM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613418375897},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In October, the Ohio EPA, while testing all 1,553 public water systems across the state, detected PFAS levels of 96 ppt at Aullwood. Officials then sent letters to 180 homeowners in the neighborhoods surrounding the facility, asking them to test their wells for the group of contaminants, dubbed forever chemicals for their longevity. The state then selected to test 18 wells as a courtesy to homeowners, and results show two of the wells have levels of the contaminants below 70 ppt.”},{“_id”:”5UN2W2TFYBAWDJZXXEBSCVP4JU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”A35LMDF7FREXTPXXIBDVR3NB6Q”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/state-to-test-18-private-dayton-area-wells-for-forever-chemicals/WTYCWACRTRGGVPZCMYXI62DNJQ/”,”content”:”State to test 18 private Dayton area wells for ‘forever chemicals’”},{“_id”:”LDRSKWYCRJH2FKFEX3M7GBG4NY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613422296479},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The state should develop an aggressive testing plan, and not just randomly test the wells, said Abinash Agrawal, a groundwater remediation expert and professor at Wright State. The plan should be an intelligent one, based on trends, but not rigid, he said. If the three wells are showing levels of PFAS, other wells within that triangle are likely contaminated, he added. It’s possible that wells beyond that triangle are tainted as well, he said.”},{“_id”:”3X5K6OXZ4JA4JOOJP5PQMFA6YM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613422296480},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Given the latest information, the Ohio Department of Health is working on a plan to test an additional 18-20 wells, said Lance Himes, the agency’s senior deputy director. They are working with Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County to compile a list of homeowners in the area and get permission to sample their water, he said.”},{“_id”:”JU22AT3QMVAARPF7TEHANFD5YA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613422296481},”type”:”text”,”content”:”ODH will determine which wells to test based on the locations of the two that have PFAS levels and take into account what the geology is in the area and the direction of groundwater flow, said Rebecca Fugitt, ODH’s assistant chief of the Bureau of Environmental Health and Radiation Protection.”},{“_id”:”5GZE455DZBF4ZEKUKFFVXMKCQQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613422296482},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We’re trying to expand out from the areas that we’ve sampled so that we can get a better understanding of the locations that may or may not have contaminations,” she said.”},{“_id”:”GC6ELQWKANB2VBXRAXEASJEXH4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613422296483},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The next round of testing will help officials understand the scope of the problem so they can determine the next action steps, if any, said Dan Tierney, Gov. Mike DeWine’s spokesman.”},{“_id”:”HETZNISKS5FPBLZ77HX5JWVE24″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”JUU43VWA7FHX3DADSE7G6TSSEM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/forever-chemicals-found-in-24-drinking-water-systems-in-region/3VFPJ45T3FBTZEJBNV2IE2MFCY/”,”content”:”‘Forever chemicals’ found in 24 drinking water systems in region”},{“_id”:”Y5NTY2OHLVAKFMVHPPNCNTKXCY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613422296484},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Maynard and Hudson tested the water directly from their well, and they’ve since sampled the water after went through their home’s filtration system, which was designed to catch contaminants other than PFAS. They’re awaiting those results, Maynard said, noting that they installed the filtration system when they moved into the home a little more than two years ago.”},{“_id”:”JTYOC45YIJHWPBLCW5RL2DXY7A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:134,”comment”:” But when it was detected in her family’s well, she felt angry because local government health officials had not informed she and her neighbors.”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613422296485},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Until the PFAS was detected at Aullwood, which Maynard and her family visited regularly, they had not heard of the group of chemicals.”},{“_id”:”63SRYWFICFDNRPJIAHL73GUXDU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”“I know that it’s a homeowners responsibility to test our well, however, isn’t it the responsibility of the government to keep people safe?” she said. “They know that it’s there, and you’re new to the area, how would we have known this?””}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613422296486},”type”:”text”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”YWR36D44QBBUTK6R42IQPYLRTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613422296487},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”MV5P33FF5VDXLHCGXV4XPMINYA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613418375899},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”Q3SJVDJYZVDNNPSSUCJIMTQ4OU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613418375900},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”J7HTWCZVORHY3N3D2YR7Z7LL5M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613418375901},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”XBHZL7UXWNEKTF4W23N5ITVQTI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613418375902},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

By this time last year, this virus had hospitalized 505 people in the county over the course of the season.”},{“_id”:”3ZN2YVJM5JA3LEV6UREX32MTQ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613315946781},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Flu activity remains astonishingly low this year compared to other seasons, as masking and other infection control measures heavily tamp down on the virus.”},{“_id”:”QQF3VZZBFJBDNN44FBFNS2WPZA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”UOAKVNWR4NGMJDABDHTV3A23NI”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”Top 10 causes of Dayton-area deaths in 2020″,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/top-10-causes-of-dayton-area-deaths-in-2020/3QB7JHWIBJCCZBITKJCGV4SBHU/”},{“_id”:”H3HL3BVSDZBVVEG4XUPHMZ423M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613261049400},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“There’s basically no flu at all this year. It’s been remarkably low,” said Dr. Glen Solomon, chair of the Boonshoft School of Medicine Department Internal Medicine and Neurology.”},{“_id”:”Q2W23NVHMZBGRK5YDMJOWNCHDI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613149271735},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Nationally, it’s the same story. About 0.1% of flu tests (18 total tests) came back positive in the most recent CDC weekly flu surveillance report for the week ending Feb. 6. The same time last year nearly 17,000 people tested positive for the flu in the U.S.”},{“_id”:”OZOQNAIOTFCJPCUEZZG6ORWG6A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613261049402},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Ohio Department of Health reported as of Feb. 6 that 78 people have been hospitalized with influenza for the season. This time last year, 4,465 Ohioans had been hospitalized with influenza for the season.”},{“_id”:”BISEJBEESJGTHH3YDMZM2ESS3A”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”JX2YBQLE5ZE4FFFWKTAK3WFFVU”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”NJVV3KRX2RD5JJHETEE6VF4VRM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613149271733},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Also, one child has died in the U.S. from the flu where this time last year 92 children in the U.S. had died. No children in Ohio have died from the flu so far this season.”},{“_id”:”WPWWN2UMCRHGNCNBAMVB6B7BQA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613261049404},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Heading into the flu season, which starts to be tracked around the first week of October, public health leaders said they were hoping that COVID-19 measures would keep flu cases low but were urgently preparing for the possibility of twin surges.”},{“_id”:”CNC3JPIEBZAIFIH7M2LMD2ACUI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613261049405},”type”:”text”,”content”:”While the COVID-19 measures have kept flu at almost non-existent levels, the more contagious coronavirus remained widespread.”},{“_id”:”WZEYTHQLMNEBPIDAHJ7XFGRAEQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”3R35SGJ4CBGBRL3AOZEZCSTO5E”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”content”:”What to know, where to go for COVID-19 vaccine signups”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/what-to-know-about-covid-19-vaccine-sign-ups-in-dayton-region/YOTRTKRSLRGNVC7ZYMM66KER6E/”},{“_id”:”CYLPYWMLX5H3FP6DIROYYNQT3I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613149271737},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Solomon said some people get flu vaccines and this year there was a bigger push for vaccines, which could have helped. About 193.4 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed in the U.S.”},{“_id”:”ONNRLEWIX5HFFCVUTJ2JBMZQPA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613149271744},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We also have some innate immunity from influenza from past exposures so flu is just less contagious for adult populations than COVID,” Solomon said.”},{“_id”:”O3NHMWY3B5HRVPSV35NHPN4QEA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613261049409},”type”:”text”,”content”:”People with COVID-19 also can be contagious for days when they don’t feel sick, which makes infections more difficult to contain.”},{“_id”:”BTEN7B34TJBKDKTRV4JVYXY4ZQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613149271749},”type”:”text”,”content”:”If both flu and COVID-19 surges had hit at once, Solomon said he is not sure the health care system would have even been able to deal with it, given how much capacity was used by COVID-19 patients.”},{“_id”:”F3EKO7BKTRDY7BQJAA4C2E7AVI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613261049411},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“You can’t imagine how much worse it would have been if in addition we were also in an influenza surge and worried about beds for COVID patients,” he said.”}],”display_date”:”2021-02-15T20:12:31.951Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”What happened to the flu? Season almost nonexistent in Dayton region”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-02-15T09:00:00Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”BottomNav”:”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Dayton News | Latest from Dayton area & Miami Valley”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”Local News”,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”BottomNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”]},”order”:{“+ add”:1013,”default”:1002,”BottomNav”:2001,”SectionMap”:1002,”TopNav”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./local”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Dayton In-depth, Investigative News from Dayton Daily News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:true,”node_type”:”section”,”inactive_date”:1594817876395,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/ohio”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”springfield-news-sun”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”Ohio News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”/ohio”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:”/news”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Ohio News | Latest Regional & State of Ohio”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Ohio News”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”springfield-news-sun”,”name”:”Ohio News”,”_id”:”/ohio”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”/news”]},”order”:{“TopNav”:2005}}},”_website_section_id”:”springfield-news-sun./ohio”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”name”:”Local News”},”tags”:[{“text”:”ddnhomepage”},{“text”:”corona”}]},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-15T20:41:10.162Z”,”canonical_url”:”/local/what-happened-to-the-flu-season-almost-nonexistent-in-dayton-region/SZERC2ZY2BDMLAYVALLEJCLK5E/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”Flu shot”,”width”:6567,”caption”:”Andrew Hoffman, a pharmacist at Discount Drug Mart in Enon, early in the flu season gave Jennifer Boswell a flu shot at the pharmacy. BILL LACKEY/STAFF”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/XLQTCGCULVE6PGSSWMTD5N4TSQ.jpg”,”height”:4440}},”_id”:”SZERC2ZY2BDMLAYVALLEJCLK5E”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”T53VCFUZWBCZVDRGQD4BEY52G4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594759697747},”type”:”text”,”content”:”With heavy snowfall forecast for the Dayton and Miami Valley region tonight and into Tuesday morning, Dayton Children’s Hospital announced the following closures:”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”RLQJJBHCR5BSLDKF3XZOSKTJIY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Outpatient appointments:”},{“_id”:”3OFIQXVQHRFTDAQIDEPB5TE7MA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Clinic, rehab and pulmonary diagnostic lab appointments closed Monday at 2 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday at 1 p.m. depending on the weather.”},{“_id”:”VT6YFUMLZNBPRIHA7VZ4UFDIQA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Anyone with safety concerns about traveling to their appointment should call their child’s clinic to discuss telehealth options or reschedule. “},{“_id”:”NPTNS5ZFUFADVAQGG364LBENLM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”3KZYNGWSFZBAHORUMJQTGBB2KQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/winter-storm-warning-5-8-inches-of-snow-expected-through-tuesday/2QT4JG62CJG7TKCBM2LYEIMF6A/”,”content”:”Experts on Winter Storm Warning: ‘Travel will become difficult, if not impossible’”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”LII6BTAIU5HEXGBAB2FJ2IQ3P4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Lab and imaging”},{“_id”:”XLHDLYTIK5E4HHZFGKJXUYDCV4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”COIVD-19 testing sites closed at 2 p.m. and will reopen at 1 p.m. Tuesday. “},{“_id”:”TYVCRU3CRFBLTJN5X7BJ7O6HUI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Kettering, Beavercreek and Troy also closed at 2 p.m. and will open at 1 p.m. tomorrow. Springfield will close at 3 p.m. Monday and reopen at 1 p.m. Tuesday”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”XPRNGWSKQRCFPMFQ2HPZCV4PQ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Surgery”},{“_id”:”LAKCDVF5M5DEBNAA3A4SFBV46Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Surgical services will remain open.”},{“_id”:”JOBLWDITRNCEVP744NELYYTWSM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”KKYBPDQARZDMZCKEBECT55W2YI”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/double-whammy-second-strong-storm-expected-later-this-week/FYA5IUH5G5HJBEFQY2HPKVKJ2A/”,”content”:”Double whammy? Second strong storm expected later this week.”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”YLYTVBJU2FC7XJ6BU5PIAYJBRI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Urgent and emergency services”},{“_id”:”PWXEX2I3YVE75MGVE3PNMJIEQY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Kids Express locations will be open during normal hours unless there is a level 2 snow emergency. “},{“_id”:”J4JK573ZZZAERFYHCMATJLGFWA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Dayton Children’s urgent care locations will stay open unless there is a level 3 snow emergency.”},{“_id”:”JLNNYLHPMBEHDCDZ7JOBQ7F6ZU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Emergency departments will always remain open.”},{“_id”:”4HM4KYKDCVFFTDOQRZR563UJRU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”BQJFXSXCAFFCDO6XXO2BSQYXXI”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/more-snowfall-to-come-today-will-it-break-the-top-10-snow-totals-at-dayton-airport/EGQPLP4OD5E6PDUXO76YPKWX6E/”,”content”:”More snowfall arrives today. from earlier in the pandemic. In August, Gov. Mike DeWine declared racism a public health crisis and said Black Ohioans made up 25% of coronavirus cases, 32% of hospitalizations and 19% of COVID-19 deaths.”},{“_id”:”AJWWEYJP6ZHVTBA5W5JIWJHNQA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612880830009},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Even before the pandemic, health data pointed toward disparities. In 2019, Black babies in Montgomery County were about two times more likely than white babies to die before their first birthday, according to Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County. Statewide, the gap is wider and the Black infant mortality rate is nearly three times that of white infants, according to the Ohio Department of Health.”},{“_id”:”TCAEG7ZGA5EIVHTEHE2W47HZXA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612880830017},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Public Health–Dayton & Montgomery County passed a resolution in June declaring racism a public health crisis.”},{“_id”:”7SDG4MBTI5HHTOFUFGW34LLZPQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612880830011},”type”:”text”,”content”:”As part of our commitment to finding solutions to the most pressing issues in our community, including racism, the Dayton Daily News will hold an hourlong virtual discussion titled “Does your race affect the quality of your health care?” streamed live on our Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. You can RSVP for the live event here on Facebook.”},{“_id”:”6J6PG6YYI5ANDF75GUC7OF5YVY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613414633742},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The panel will include local experts and will be hosted by Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson with assistance from Editor Jim Bebbington and reporter Jordan Laird.”},{“_id”:”FGDSFMIWQBGB5OIVF3QRUK7AJM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”ZYIYIE42V5DQDADDILEJRSHF2U”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/our-view-racism-inequality-can-be-overcome-in-our-community-should-be-taken-on/CKYWSOIELVDYJM3HE5PKQN6B2U/”,”content”:”OUR VIEW: Racial inequality can be overcome in our community, should be taken on”},{“_id”:”DGNDHCK3UFCXXAMGU5WIXNCDKQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612880830013},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“We want our Community Conversation series to help all of us understand important issues that are affecting our region,” Bebbington said. “Health care inequity is holding us back from becoming a place where all families can thrive, and we want this panel discussion to give people answers on what they can do about it.””},{“_id”:”AGZUYK5N2FC7JFRZ6K4LQSASOQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612909337396},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The panelists are:”},{“list_type”:”unordered”,”_id”:”53XMIPQ7XZDLDHIEZXOWWDAEKY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”list”,”items”:[{“_id”:”NW7AJ6J36RDA5JOR46SVEBB73M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Andre Harris, M.D., chief medical officer and vice president of operations at Atrium Medical Center”},{“_id”:”GHTT7A3MB5A7FAHH4PI334OCXA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Ryan Ivory, director of the Dayton area chapter of the National Association of Social Workers”},{“_id”:”WQOQC2SLSRG3PAGC776K5QNZWI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Cynthia Hammond, Ph.D., R.N., assistant professor in the Kettering College department of nursing”},{“_id”:”OITMOS56TRGTFLFD3P7JTX5W3I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Helen Jones-Kelley, executive director of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services”},{“_id”:”WRQMM6BFF5GXLDGRKGNZBAAGLA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Fabrice Juin, coordinator of the Montgomery County Office of Minority Health”},{“_id”:”T2FXYVBKZFAKVFZLNL4H2K7ZMA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Gina McFarlane-El, CEO of Five Rivers Health Centers”}]},{“_id”:”5XNYLWV4ZZHDRGM75KXHNRX54U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612880830015},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It is extremely important for people to understand that the racial disparities we are observing during this COVID-19 crisis are the result of deeply rooted issues that have been around long before the start of this pandemic,” Juin said. “The fact that the color of your skin can express so much about your perceived health status and potential health outcomes says a lot more about the inequity within our nation’s health institutions than it does about the individual.””},{“_id”:”XPAR7U2Z3REXXBWVITFIROO4C4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”5APWSO3SNFF4FCIODM754XFJOM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/local/data-shows-inequities-span-cradle-grave-for-local-black-residents/bMFodC4xhIVGWBdiHrWYqJ/”,”content”:”Data shows inequities span cradle to grave for local Black residents”},{“_id”:”TCAEG7ZGA5EIVHTEHE2W47HZXA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612880830017},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”MUTDPXK3G5CYHJG2DHK76A6MIA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[{“pos”:0,”comment”:”JIM COMMENT”}],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612880830018},”type”:”text”,”content”:””}],”display_date”:”2021-02-15T18:48:41.348Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Community Conversation: Does your race affect the quality of your health care?”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-02-09T22:23:18.919Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Dayton In-depth, Investigative News from Dayton Daily News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”inactive”:true,”node_type”:”section”,”inactive_date”:1594817876395,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”/news”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[]},”order”:{}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”name”:”Local News”,”description”:””,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”BottomNav”:”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:””,”site_title”:”Dayton News | Latest from Dayton area & Miami Valley”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”dayton-daily-news”,”name”:”Local News”,”_id”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”BottomNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”,”/configsection/links/news-bottom-nav”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”],”TopNav”:[“https://www.daytondailynews.com/”]},”order”:{“+ add”:1013,”default”:1002,”BottomNav”:2001,”SectionMap”:1002,”TopNav”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”dayton-daily-news./local”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”pathforward”},{“text”:”corona”},{“text”:”coronainfo”},{“text”:”coronavirus”},{“text”:”whattoknow”},{“text”:”hjnhptop”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”https://www.daytondailynews.com/local”,”name”:”Local News”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-15T18:48:51.917Z”,”canonical_url”:”/news/community-conversation-does-your-race-affect-the-quality-of-your-health-care/57AQ56TPFRDW7ABBWXQLIUXQTM/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”subtitle”:”fixed community conversation race health”,”width”:1920,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/coxohio/QQFEN4O6WRDADOWAYFTVJXOZWE.jpg”,”height”:1005}},”_id”:”57AQ56TPFRDW7ABBWXQLIUXQTM”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”O4FTPMRPQNHEPLF4772IELH6FE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594910670020},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Starting Monday, Ohioans born with or who developed medical conditions early in their childhood will be eligible to receive the co