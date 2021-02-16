More Cases of Mutant COVID-19 Strain Reported | Regional News





Boston-Public health experts warn that the coronavirus could become the predominant strain, and infectious mutations in the coronavirus are increasingly being revealed in Massachusetts clinical tests. On weekends, the State Public Health Service said B.1.1.7. We have reported at least 19 new cases of a new COVID-19 variant known as. This brings the number of cases to 29 since the mutation was first detected last month. According to the Ministry of Health, the majority of cases reported so far were in Worcester County, with patients ranging from 4 to 70 years of age. Only four were associated with travel, suggesting that most of the known cases were “community-acquired pneumonia”. To date, no cases of mutant virus have been reported in Essex County. Health officials say the new variant, first reported in the UK, is more contagious than other strains and resembles recently confirmed mutations in South Africa and Brazil. It emphasizes the need for people to be vaccinated quickly and continue to take precautionary measures, health officials warn. “The best defense against the proliferation of cases due to variants of concern is to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Dr. David Hammer, a professor of public health and medicine at Boston University, said the coronavirus is constantly changing and it may be only a matter of time before these variants become vaccine-resistant. “Hopefully, the first full vaccination will bring us closer to some herd immunity and better control of the virus,” he said. “But in the future, we are considering booster immunization of the vaccine and need to make changes to better cover the current strain.” Recent studies have raised concerns that vaccines will not work well against the first mutations detected in South Africa, Hammer said. Over 1,000 cases of UK strains have been detected in at least 39 states and some countries. New Hampshire reported its first case last week. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that UK variants will dominate the country by next month. “We estimate that about 4% of the country’s illnesses are related to B.1.1.7,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky told CBS News on Sunday. “And there is a prediction that it may become the dominant stock by the end of March.” According to Walensky, pharmaceutical companies are testing a new version of the COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets coronavirus variants, and federal researchers are looking at data from people who have already been vaccinated. , Determining if a second infection is possible. “We are doing the science to scale up different vaccines in case we need a divalent vaccine, a vaccine with two different strains, or a booster vaccine,” she said. Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts State Capitol on the North of Boston Media Group newspapers and website.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos