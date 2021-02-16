CDC Guidance on Quarantine in Pregnant Women, COVID-19 Vaccine







The CDC has announced new quarantine standards for people exposed to COVID-19 who have already been vaccinated. A summary of these criteria was the top story of infectious diseases last week. Another top story related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Emily H. Adikari, MD, Doctors at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas told Healio that vaccination "looks safe for pregnant women," but doctors should help women make informed decisions.

Read these and other top stories about infectious diseases below. CDC: Fully vaccinated people do not need to be quarantined after COVID-19 exposure According to the CDC, people vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 do not necessarily have to be quarantined after being exposed to people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. read more. Q & A: COVID-19 vaccination “looks safe” for pregnant women According to the CDC, more than 9,300 women with COVID-19 have completed their pregnancy in the United States. read more. Recovery study: Tocilizumab reduces mortality in severe COVID-19 patients Compared to regular care, tocilizumab reduced mortality by an absolute difference of 4% among patients with COVID-19 who needed oxygen and had evidence of inflammation, researchers in the RECOVERY trial reported Thursday. Did. read more. Increased proportion of adults willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine The percentage of US adults who indicated their willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine increased by almost 10 percentage points between September and December, according to the findings published in. MMWR.. read more. FDA issues EUA of monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19 The FDA has approved the emergency use of the monoclonal antibodies bablanivimab and etesebimab together to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. read more.

